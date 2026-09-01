Photos: Kane Brown to Release New Single BOOTS Featuring Shania Twain

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Kane Brown is set to release his new song 'Boots (ft. Shania Twain)' on September 4 via Sony Music Nashville. The track brings Brown together with five-time GRAMMY Award winner Shania Twain, the globally celebrated songwriter, artist and performer.











An homage and male take on Twain's iconic 'Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?,' 'Boots' puts a fresh, contemporary spin on the beloved classic while bringing together two generations of country music. Co-written by Twain and released in 1995 as the lead single from her landmark album The Woman in Me, 'Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?' marked a breakthrough moment in Twain's career, becoming her first top forty country hit, first RIAA-certified Gold single and first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, helping establish the singular songwriting voice that would go on to reshape country and pop music.

The announcement comes on the heels of another major career milestone for Brown, who earned his 14th No. 1 at country radio with his smash hit 'Woman' on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart. Released earlier this year, Brown debuted the track at the 61st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this spring.

As his already monumental 2026 continues, Brown is expanding his influence well beyond music. Earlier this summer, he opened Kane Brown's On Broadway in the heart of downtown Nashville, adding a new chapter to his growing entrepreneurial portfolio. Brown has also continued to make his mark in television and film, guest-starring in Nashville 911 last year and executive producing the Lifetime holiday film Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch, further establishing himself as a multifaceted force across music and entertainment.

Most recently, the country singer was announced as the headliner for Amazon Music presents Off to College, an exclusive concert and livestream coming to the University of Wisconsin–Madison on Saturday, September 5. Brown will headline the ultimate back-to-school bash and block party, presented in partnership with Gatorade, Meta, Michael Kors and SharkNinja.

Brown will continue bringing his newest music to fans throughout his remaining North American headlining dates this year. For more information and tickets, visit kanebrownmusic.com.

Tour Dates

September 11, 2026 - McHenry, IL - McHenry Music Festival

September 12, 2026 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

November 12, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Audacy Stars & Strings @ Hard Rock Live

About Kane Brown

Named 'the future of country music' (Billboard), Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning singer/songwriter Kane Brown 'didn't fit the country music mold. So he made his own.' (The New York Times). Kicking off 2026 strong, Brown released his song 'Woman,' which follows the success of his widely acclaimed 2025 record, The High Road, and recently announced his new collaboration 'Boots (ft. Shania Twain).'

Brown first broke onto the scene with the arrival of his self-titled, 2X Platinum debut album (2016), where he became the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard's main country charts simultaneously and topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for more than 13 weeks and earned two of the most-streamed country songs of all time (chart-topping singles Diamond Certified 'Heaven,' and 'What Ifs'). His album Experiment (2018) hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 all genre list-becoming the first Country artist in more than 24 years to top the chart with a sophomore album. Brown released his multi-song project Mixtape Vol. 1, which earned Brown an ACM Award nomination for Album of the Year (2021) and an ACM win for 'Video of the Year.'

Expanding beyond music, Brown has stepped into film and television, guest starring on 9-1-1: Nashville, and serving as executive producer on Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch. He is also the founder of Verse2, a publishing venture in partnership with Sony Music Publishing, further solidifying his growing influence across the industry. Earlier this summer, Brown also opened his new Nashville bar, Kane Brown's On Broadway, marking his latest entrepreneurial venture and expansion in Music City.

Named to Time's 100 most influential people in the world (2021), Kane Brown has ascended from independently built social media notability to an ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee (2023 & 2024) - and has become one of country music's most accomplished mainstays and global entertainers. With 14 chart-topping No. 1 singles at Country radio, internationally sold out tours and stadium dates, Brown continues to garner a series of milestones that continue to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries- from being named to the Time100 list (2021) to becoming the first black artist in history to headline and sell out Boston's historic Fenway Park (2023) to his win ACM Video of the Year (2021) and multiple ACM, Billboard, AMA, CMT and People's Choice Award nominations, including most recently, his recognition by the People's Choice Country Awards with a Country Champion Award win. Brown has also earned numerous accolades for his ongoing work with The Boys & Girls Club, including the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) Humanitarian Award and the Champion of Youth Award from The Boys & Girls Club.

About Shania Twain

Globally celebrated songwriter, artist and performer Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY Award winner, multi-award-honored trailblazer, and one of music's most iconic and influential voices. Bold, boundary-pushing, and unapologetically original, Twain helped redefine country music for a global audience, opening the door for the genre-blending sound and cultural crossover shaping country and pop music today. With seven studio albums and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Twain remains the top-selling female country-pop artist of all time. Her era-defining catalog includes timeless hits such as 'Any Man of Mine,' 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' 'You're Still the One,' and 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' She also made history as the first artist ever to release three consecutive Diamond-certified albums.

After a decade-long break from releasing new music, Twain made a triumphant return with NOW in September 2017, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the first female country release in more than three years to top the all-genre chart. The album's success was followed by her year-long, sold-out NOW World Tour. In 2021, Twain launched her second Las Vegas residency, 'Let's Go!', which sold out completely and ran through September 2022. In July 2022, Netflix released Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, a career-spanning documentary on her life and legacy, with an accompanying Highlights album.

Most recently, Shania released her sixth full-length album, Queen of Me, on February 3, 2023, via Republic Nashville, receiving glowing reviews. In April 2023, she kicked off her sold-out global Queen of Me Tour, which ran through November 2023 and ranked among the Top 10 highest-grossing country tours of the year. In 2024, Twain returned to Las Vegas for her third sold-out residency, 'Come On Over!', which concluded with a grand finale in February 2025. Continuing her reign as one of music's most enduring live performers, Twain joined Harry Styles in 2026 as a special guest for his historic sold-out 12-night run at London's Wembley Stadium.

Most recently, Twain released her seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain, a deeply personal record that revisits the experiences, sounds, and memories that shaped her before the world knew her name. Blending country, pop, rock, soul, jazz, bluegrass, and Motown-inspired influences, the album features a remarkable lineup of collaborators including Tanya Tucker, Ronnie Wood, Josh Homme, The War And Treaty and more.

A renowned fashion icon and enduring cultural force, Twain continues to influence generations across music, style, and pop culture. Through her fearless artistry, genre-defying approach, and continued creative evolution, she remains a singular force in entertainment, with ongoing projects spanning music, television, and film. Through The Shania Twain Foundation, Twain also supports causes close to her heart, including food insecurity, youth empowerment, and access to mental health resources for children and families in need.

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