Caroline Jones Releases Music Video for "YOU'RE IT FOR ME, HONEY"
The 90s country-pop inspired song draws on the singer's real-life romance with her husband.
Country singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Caroline Jones unveiled the official music video for her chart-topping song, 'You're It For Me, Honey,' a standout track from her latest album, Good Omen. The accompanying video brings that same warmth and playfulness to life, shot across coastal backdrops in Newport, RI and infused with a soft, natural color palette and a distinct New England feel. In the visual, Caroline embraced a fashion-forward mix of romantic, vintage-inspired and effortlessly coastal pieces from Cult Gaia, LoveShackFancy and MATE the Label.
The vibrant, Shania-esque 90's country-pop inspired anthem celebrates love, confidence, and commitment, pairing playful nostalgia with her signature heartfelt storytelling. Inspired by her real-life romance with her husband, 'You're it For Me, Honey' is a joyful declaration of choosing your person and owning that choice with confidence, humor, and heart. Packed with flirty, tongue-in-cheek lyrics and high energy, the track captures the excitement of lasting love.