Sawyer Hill Debuts New Single 'For the Hell Of It'

Breakout Arkansas-based rocker Sawyer Hill is premiering a new single, “For the Hell Of It” via AWAL / (dis)harmony. The grunge meets disco track describes meeting someone for the first time and deciding to spend a reckless night out with them even though you don’t know them at all.

“For the Hell Of It” follows “High On My Lows” which received critical acclaim from Ones to Watch who said, “What he is, without restraint, is an immersive songwriter, and ‘High On My Lows’ is a single that so poetically encapsulates that feeling that it’s as if you are hanging off the artist himself while scooting around on a debaucherous adventure, living the chorus itself, teeth gritted and eyes wide.”

After performing in the Arkansas bar scene and DIY venues, it was a video clip of Sawyer performing his explosive hit single, “Look At The Time” that was a catalyst to him building a substantial and dedicated fanbase in just six months. “Look At The Time” topped the Spotify Viral Chart in the U.S. in February and Sawyer launched into a 43-date international tour, selling 15,000 tickets in the states alone. He has since amassed 1.4M followers across digital platforms.

25-year old Sawyer Hill is a new era rock star who’s cracked the code of bringing the genre’s foundational elements—an intoxicating baritone, punchy riffs, memorable melodies, anthemic choruses, and high-energy communal live shows—to a broad, digitally engaged Gen Z audience both online and on-stage. His music blends 90’s rock, pop, blues, and grunge, producing songs that reflect the energetic drive of The Foo Fighters and the pop-forward Southern rock of Kings of Leon.

Sawyer spent the fall on tour bringing his captivating showmanship and down-to-earth charm to audiences throughout North America, the UK and Europe, including festival appearances in Reeperbahn in Germany and Austin City Limits. Further 2025 touring to be announced soon.

Photo credit: Natalie Zeta // @shotbyzeta

