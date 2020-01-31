Saweetie Unveils 'Sway With Me' from 'Birds of Prey: The Album'

Today, multiplatinum rapper, entrepreneur, artist, and actress Saweetie unveils "Sway With Me" [with GALXARA]-her contribution to Birds of Prey: The Album.

Birds of Prey: The Album stands out as the official companion record and soundtrack to one of the year's most anticipated big-screen events, Birds of Prey, in theaters February 7. Getting into the bold and bawdy spirit of the flick, Saweetie turns up the heat with some of her slickest and sultriest bars yet. Over a chip-tune take on the standard "Sway" popularized by everyone from Dean Martin to Pussycat Dolls, she delivers show-stopping verses between the immortally catchy hook.

Saweetie's presence can already be felt everywhere in 2020. This year, she walked the GRAMMY® Awards red carpet for the first time and shut down the pre-show by donning a glimmering and gorgeous couture Moschino pre-fall 2020 dress. She completed the outfit with Neil Lane Couture jewelry, shoes by Sophia Webster, hair by Ray Christopher @hair4kicks, and makeup by Gee. Page Six, Billboard, and more touted the look, spotlighting her ascension into a new fashion force. This big moment on the carpet happened after she attended various other high-profile events earlier in the week, such as Instagram's "Women in Music Brunch" and the coveted Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY® dinner. Additionally, she made her small screen debut with a head-turning appearance on Grownish.

However, this is just the beginning. Right now, she's hard at work on her forthcoming full-length debut. Be on the lookout for more big news (and bars) from Saweetie soon!

Born Diamonté Harper, Saweetie cracked 100 million cumulative streams, garnered a gold plaque and earned the praise of Billboard, The FADER and Noisey as Los Angeles Times pegged her as "one to watch this year." She turned her love for words into vivid verses during 2018 on the High Maintenance EP with her smash hit "ICY GRL" earning RIAA platinum certification. 2019 saw the release of Saweetie's ICY EP, spawning viral sensation "My Type," which earned an RIAA platinum certification, debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 and Pop Songs charts, hit #1 at Urban and Rhythmic Radio, and is currently Top 25 at Pop radio. Managed by Max Gousse (Artistry Group) and represented by CAA, she's set to perform a string of shows in the new year and readies her full-length debut for release soon.





