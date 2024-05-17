Sasha Alex Sloan Shares Poignant New Album, 'Me Again,' Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the outside looking in, Sasha Alex Sloan appeared to have the perfect career. Born and raised in the Boston area, she started writing songs as a teenager and was accepted to the prestigious Berklee College of Music. However, her schooling was cut short when, at 19, she signed a publishing deal and moved to Los Angeles.

RCA released Sloan’s first EPs followed by her first two albums, and her prolific output established her as a wunderkind songwriter to watch, amassing songwriting and feature credits with artists like Sam Hunt, Camila Cabello, Juice WRLD, Idina Menzel, Charlie Puth, Kygo, and more. As her star rose, she performed to late-night audiences on Colbert and Kimmel, amassed over five billion global streams, and grew an audience of nine million monthly Spotify listeners and counting. But, despite all of this, she was struggling. Last year, Sloan announced that she left her major label and was going independent. “Suddenly the thing that made me happy, that made me who I was, gave me crippling anxiety,” Sloan said.

Born out of the depths of that sorrow is her newest album, Me Again, which is out now. Me Again sees Sloan deconstruct the walls she built to access an emotional honesty she’s never quite penned before. With a career punctuated by cheeky, sometimes irreverent, pop-inflected tunes that candidly addressed her emotional battles, Me Again marks Sloan's most forthright work yet. While her songwriting remains potent, it’s clear that Sloan continues to dive deeper with each album, unearthing her voice, free from external opinion and with full creative control. Showcasing a more stripped-down soundscape, the album is a call-back to the music she used to make when it was just for her. Alongside the album’s release, Sloan has also shared the new single, “Cowboys Cry”

The album’s 13 tracks feature the already-released singles “Kids,” “Glad You Did,” “Me Again,” and “Highlights,” which have seen praise from The New York Times, UPROXX, EUPHORIA, and more. Sloan recently performed the album’s first single “Highlights,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - watch it here.

Sloan has also just announced she’ll have a special performance and conversation at the GRAMMY Museum in Downtown Los Angeles on May 29th. Tickets are available here.

Me Again Track Listing

Me Again

Cowboys Cry

Kids

Glad You Did

Oxygen Mask

Highlights

Falling Out of Like (feat Ruston Kelly)

Tiny’s Song

Deep

Only You Can

Don’t Laugh I’ll Cry

Good Enough

Picked First

