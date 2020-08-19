Sarah Kirkland Snider Releases New Album 'Mass for the Endangered' Next Month

Mass for the Endangered, out September 25 on New Amsterdam and Nonesuch Records.

Composer Sarah Kirkland Snider is collaborating with interdisciplinary visual artist 'CandyStations,' aka Deborah Johnson, on a series of six videos that accompany the six movements of Snider's upcoming album Mass for the Endangered, out September 25 on New Amsterdam and Nonesuch Records.



The Mass features a libretto by poet/writer Nathaniel Bellows, and is a celebration of, and an elegy for, the natural world-animals, plants, insects, the planet itself-an appeal for greater awareness, urgency, and action. Originally commissioned by Trinity Church Wall Street, this recording features the English vocal ensemble Gallicantus conducted by Gabriel Crouch.



The first video in the series, Sanctus/Benedictus, was released on July 8 and is viewable on YouTube. The second video in the series, Kyrie, is out today. Kyrie is now also available to stream on all digital music services, including Spotify and Apple Music.



Johnson presents a unified and distinctive vision to accompany the music of Snider's Mass: the full six videos are viewed as a 'Cathedral of the Cosmos,' honoring and receiving the animal and plant species that no longer find life on Earth sustainable. The videos draw from architectural elements of cathedrals, and grow in complexity with each video. Watch the full Kyrie video below.

Roomful of Teeth double-EP virtual release party, this Friday, August 21

This Friday, August 21st, Roomful of Teeth will release Just Constellations by composer Michael Harrison and The Ascendant by composer Wally Gunn. Join the ensemble and both composers on Friday at 5PM ET for a virtual release party. RSVP here.

