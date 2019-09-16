Sara Evans' 'Blue Christmas Tour' Launches December 5

As the fifth most-played female artist at country-radio in nearly the last two decades, multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans has numerous chart-topping hits to draw from during her engaging live shows. But this December, she'll take to the stage to share her holiday favorites during her "Sara Evans - Blue Christmas Tour," launching December 5 in Huntsville, Alabama. The 10-city festive Christmas shows, created to get fans of all ages into the spirit of the season, will highlight 90 minutes of never-before-heard songs and arrangements throughout the tour, now in its tenth year. Special guests, rising country trio Temecula Road, will open the holiday tour.



Fans can also celebrate with Sara at the show! With the "Blue Christmas With You" VIP Experience, you'll get exclusive pre-show access with live music, exclusive merchandise, and an opportunity to meet Sara after her performance! Each package comes with a premium ticket to the show. VIP tickets are available now at smarturl.it/BlueChristmasVIP. For a complete listing of tour dates, visit https://saraevans.com/tour/.

"Sara Evans - Blue Christmas Tour"

December 5*Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center

December 6Vicksburg, MS WaterView Casino & Hotel

December 7Robinsonville, MS Fitzgeralds Casino & Hotel

December 12Mayetta, KS Prairie Band Casino & Resort

December 13*Newark, OH The Midland Theatre

December 14*Florence, IN Belterra Casino Resort & Spa

December 19*Greensburg, PA Palace Theatre

December 20*Detroit, MI MGM Grand Detroit Casino

December 21*Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center

December 22*Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

*with Temecula Road

At Christmas, released in 2014, is Sara's first full-length Christmas recording. The 10-song collection features well-known holiday classics including "Silent Night," "Winter Wonderland," "I'll Be Home For Christmas" and "O Come All Ye Faithful" plus the seasonal original song and title track, written by Shane Stevens and Toby Lightman.





