Samora Pinderhughes Releases New Single 'Am I Human?'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award winning pianist, composer, vocalist, and multidisciplinary artist Samora Pinderhughes’ new single, “Am I Human?” is out now. The track, developed by arts organization The Healing Project with the advocacy organization Worth Rises, supports the #EndTheException campaign, advocating to end the exception in the 13th Amendment that allows slavery to be used as criminal punishment.

Featuring vocals from Jamila Woods, Bobby Gonz, Elliott Skinner, The Healing Project Choir and poetry from artist Keith LaMar who is currently on death row, “Am I Human?” sheds light on the exploitation of prison labor in the United States. Its release date is notable: December 6th is the anniversary of the ratification of the 13th Amendment and comes just weeks after election day, when both California and Nevada voted on ballot initiatives to end similar exceptions in their state constitutions. The ballot was successful in Nevada and unsuccessful in California. Proceeds from the song will go to the #EndTheException campaign, furthering efforts to abolish prison slavery.

Bianca Tylek, Executive Director of Worth Rises, remarks, “The majority of Americans do not know that the 13th Amendment—celebrated for ending slavery—includes a glaring exception that still allows slavery to be used as punishment for a crime. This exception is the basis for the exploitation of prison labor across the U.S., where people are forced to work in dangerous conditions for pennies an hour, if anything. It’s way overdue that we end this legal basis that has allowed the abhorrent institution of slavery to continue in our nation. We’re grateful to Samora Pinderhughes, Jamila Woods, and Bobby Gonz for lending their incredible talents to this important effort to help educate people and inspire action to end the exception.”

Worth Rises is a non-profit advocacy organization dedicated to dismantling the prison industry and ending the exploitation of those it targets. Worth Rises leads the #EndTheException campaign—supported by over 90 national organizations—to end the exception in the 13th Amendment that still allows slavery as criminal punishment. Follow @WorthRises on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Visit worthrises.org.

The new track follows Pinderhughes’ third full length LP Venus Smiles Not in The House of Tears, the first installment of a two-part album, out now via a collaboration between Pinderhughes’ own Machel Records and Good Cloud Day—listen/purchase here.

Made over 8 years with loving detail and written entirely by Pinderhughes and his longtime producer Jack DeBoe, the album tells a non-linear story about a relationship that didn’t last, and the lessons learned through it. It serves as a deeply personal exploration & reflection of mental health in the modern age. Questlove praises, “Man..... @samorapinderhughes' music spoke to me tonight. […] For those doing the work & are on the path of improvement (& coming from a former self loather——it's so easy to get caught in that funk) —— I highly recommend seeing his show when it comes to your town. His band His singers at al—— superb gut punching performance tonight—— ifelt understood tonight. Kudos.” Watch the newly released video for “Forgive Yourself” and videos for singles “Slow Time, Drown, Better and album focus track “Storm.”

In support of the new album, Pinderhughes has embarked on a slew of new US and Europe tour dates, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, DC and Seattle. In Europe, Pinderhughes performed at the London Jazz Festival and made stops in Germany, Netherlands, and Poland. Tickets are on sale for the US leg now, purchase here. Find the full tour routing below.

Pinderhughes also recently won an Emmy for his work as the composer, pianist and vocalist on Michéle Stephenson and Joe Brewster’s documentary, “Going to Mars: the Nikki Giovanni Project,” which also earned a place on the Oscars shortlist on top of IDA and Cinema Eye Honors nominations for Best Music Score.

ABOUT THE HEALING PROJECT:

“The Healing Project (THP) is an arts organization based in New York City that creates artistic works, collective healing spaces, and advocacy initiatives in partnership with individuals impacted by structural violence to build a world based around healing rather than punishment. Founded by artist Samora Pinderhughes, their vision of societal transformation is grounded in the sonic testimonials of over 100 intergenerational voices in 15 states around the country—from elders incarcerated in Virginia to immigrants held in Arizona detention centers to youth impacted by community violence in the Bay Area. A first set of works from this community of artists, including a full-length album (Pinderhughes’ 2022 LP GRIEF, released to widespread praise from The New York Times, NPR, Forbes, KQED and more), short films, museum exhibitions, and live concerts, premiered internationally in 2022-2023, at institutions including The Kitchen and Carnegie Hall.

In 2023, the organization launched The Healing Project Workshop, an initiative that enables selected formerly and currently incarcerated artists to receive support, partnership and seed funding to create their own artistic projects and healing infrastructure, with Keith Lamar as the inaugural recipient. In July 2023 – due in part to the advocacy efforts of Justice for Keith LaMar and The Healing Project – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued Keith Lamar a reprieve, moving his execution date from November 16 of this year to January 13, 2027. He now hopes to fight for a retrial and be exonerated. Support for The Healing Project comes from The Mellon Foundation’s one-million-dollar grant, awarded to Pinderhughes last year.

ABOUT SAMORA PINDERHUGHES

Samora Pinderhughes is a composer, pianist, vocalist, filmmaker and multidisciplinary artist known for examining sociopolitical issues and fighting for change through his art. Lauded as “one of the most affecting singer songwriters today, in any genre” by The New York Times and “a magical being” by Forbes, Pinderhughes is shaping new worlds through his art, his honesty, and his vulnerability.

Born and raised in the Bay Area, Pinderhughes began playing music at two years old and went on to study music at Juilliard where he met his primary artistic mentor, MacArthur-winning playwright Anna Deavere Smith. Pinderhughes has collaborated and performed with a number of artists including Common, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins, Kyle Abraham, Sara Bareilles, Daveed Diggs and Herbie Hancock, and his works have been commissioned by institutions including Carnegie Hall, the Sundance Film Festival, The Kitchen, Yerba Buena Center for The Arts, and the Kennedy Center.

Pinderhughes is the creator and director of The Healing Project, a massive multidisciplinary project that examines trauma & healing from incarceration, detention, and structural violence. Pinderhughes was the first-ever Art for Justice + Soros Justice Fellow and a recipient of Chamber Music America’s 2020 Visionary Award. He is also a United States Artist Fellow, Creative Capital awardee, and Sundance Composers Lab fellow. He graduated from Juilliard and is getting his Ph.D. at Harvard University.

Pinderhughes’ second full length album, GRIEF, was released in 2022 as part of The Healing Project to widespread praise from The New York Times, NPR, Forbes, KQED, San Francisco Examiner and more.

Photo credit: Sonia Broman

Comments