Calum Scott Previews New Album 'Avenoir' with Single 'God Knows'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer/songwriter Calum Scott will release his new album, Avenoir, on September 12th via Capitol Records. The globally beloved UK-based artist’s third full-length features his brand-new single “God Knows,” a wildly romantic epic now available below.

The follow-up to Calum’s acclaimed sophomore album Bridges —a 2022 release that delivered hits like “Rise,” hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the 50 Most inspirational LGBTQ Songs of All Time,” “Biblical,” and “If You Ever Change Your Mind”, Avenoir marks the latest entry in a formidable catalog that also includes his gold-certified 2018 debut Only Human, featuring his 5X platinum smash “You Are The Reason” and iconic 3X platinum cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” which earned a Brit Award nomination in the category of Best British Single.

With his powerful voice and soul-baring songwriting, Calum creates the kind of deeply resonant songs that are primed to accompany the most meaningful moments in our lives. From weddings to end-of-life rituals, fans have turned to his music to soundtrack major life events and for solace in times of heartbreak and loss. To date, Calum’s music has amassed over 10 billion streams worldwide.

His first new music in 2025, “God Knows” delves deeper into the high-energy sound Calum previously explored on songs like “Roots” (a blissed-out summer anthem released last July), “Where Are You Now” (a gold-certified collaboration with Lost Frequencies that earned a 2023 BRIT Award Nomination for Best International Song and cracked the Top 20 on the Spotify Global Chart), and “Whistle” (his gold-certified collaboration with producer/DJ/multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones).

Like all the tracks on Avenoir, “God Knows” also finds Calum bringing even greater confidence to his one-of-a-kind vocal work, thanks in part to his recent experience in performing stadiums across Asia and Europe as support for Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour as well as captivating crowds all over North America on his own The Songbook So Far Tour.

Over the last few years, Calum’s songs have appeared on countless TV shows (including “American Idol,” “The Voice,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and many more). His television performances include “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Good Morning America,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “Dancing With The Stars,” and the “The TODAY Show,” among others.

In addition, Calum has garnered acclaim from outlets including Billboard (who praised his “stunningly pure voice”), The Huffington Post (who stated that “Scott makes an impressive splash…compelling”), and Rolling Stone (who declared that “[Scott] can give any listener chills”). Stay tuned for more new music from Calum soon.

Photo credit: Tom Cockram

Comments