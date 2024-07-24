Samantha H Lucas to Release Debut EP This Year; New Single Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh-born vocalist Samantha H Lucas is set to release her full EP "Expressions," this coming year. She recently released the first single on the album, "Grow," and plans to release the rest throughout the year.

Produced by The Vault Recording Studios, "'Expressions,' serves as a portfolio of the growth that I have made as a human, artist, and educator. The EP includes a series of songs that encapsulate my journey and adhere to the theme of creating meaningful stories through music and the arts, to develop a deeper understanding of humanity," the artist says.

Samantha H. Lucas is based in New York City. She holds a Bachelor of Music in Music Theater Performance, Honors from Baldwin Wallace Conservatory out of Berea, OH.

Her education abroad has included Det Danske Musicalademi-Danish Academy of Musical Theater, and Barefoot Theater in Zambia, Africa. She has had the privilege of singing and performing with the Cleveland Orchestra, The Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Front Porch Theatricals, and Tony and Grammy Award-winning, Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots).

Samantha has competed as a finalist in BroadwayWorld's Next OnStage, Hal Leonard, and The National Musical Theater Competition.

