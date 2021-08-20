Sam Williams Releases Debut Album 'Glasshouse Children'

Today, Nashville singer / songwriter Sam Williams releases his much talked about debut album, Glasshouse Children, via Snakefarm (UK) / Mercury Nashville.

Glasshouse Children is available everywhere now HERE.



Glasshouse Children is an introspective meditation on hurt and healing, growth and loss, sin and redemption, but more than that, it's a reckoning with fate and freewill and the family ties that bind us. Sam's skyscraping vocals shine through these ten lush, cinematic songs, as he delivers gut-wrenching, honest and plainspoken lyrics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy.



"Glasshouse Children has been a long time coming and it feels amazing to finally have it out in the world," says Sam. "I really wanted to experiment with a variety of different sounds on this album and push the boundaries of what Country music is. All the while, keeping that honest, gut-wrenching lyricism and diving into somewhat heavy topics, not only for myself, but for everybody else who's out there listening and wrestling with the same questions I am. At the end of the day, I wasn't interested in making something just to say I did it or to pat myself on the back for honouring some kind of family tradition. I wanted to honour that legacy and carry it on in my own way with truth and integrity."



Williams recorded the album primarily in Nashville with Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw) and other producers such as five-time GRAMMY-nominated Paul Moak (Joy Williams, Ashley Monroe), Sean McConnell, Bobby Holland and more. The record features the previously released songs, 'Happy All The Time (Feat. Dolly Parton)', 'Kids" (Feat. Keith Urban)', '10-4', 'Can't Fool Your Own Blood', 'SHUTEYE' and 'The World: Alone'.



Earlier this week, Sam shared 'Happy All The Time (Feat. Dolly Parton)' ahead of the album's release. The song was written a few years ago by Sam and Mary Gauthier, and produced by Bobby Holland and Sean McConnell, and it features Country music icon, Dolly Parton. It premiered on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1 and was on the cover of Apple Music's global flagship playlist, New Music Daily. Watch Sam discuss the origins of the song with Zane HERE.



Sam also recently performed 'The World: Alone' and 'Glasshouse Children' as a part of Vevo DSCVR's performance series.