Sam Weber Releases Acclaimed New Album 'Get Free'

Coming face-to-face with the realities of record-making in the pandemic age, Canadian-born songwriter and guitarist Sam Weber-along with his partner, co-producer, and solo artist in her own right Mallory Hauser (Mal) and their friend and collaborator Danny Austin-Manning-decided all he had to do was start somewhere.

That somewhere ended up being he and Mal's Hollywood apartment, and the finished result, Get Free, is an otherworldly study of "let's see what happens"-the epitome of care-free.

"Danny would come over and the three of us would turn on the microphones and give these wild, unchained performances of the material," Weber recalls. "Because our only option was to make it in our house, it gave us permission to let it be what was going to be and not get wrapped up in the details, and in turn, I think that allowed the veil between the performances and the hearts of each song to be very thin. I called the record Get Free because each performance of each song was a moment of transcendence and an escape for us from an otherwise odd, restrictive time."

Weber and Hauser tapped Grammy-nominated engineer Robbie Lackritz (Feist, Bahamas) to mix the album, having collaborated with him on the Juno-nominated Bahamas album Sad Hunk. "Robbie sort of saved the record fidelity-wise; we gave him some questionable rough mixes with the room mics cranked up so loud. What we got back sounded way rad."

Today, Get Free, the fruit of these sessions, is out for the world to hear-a world slightly more normal than when the album was tracked, but still close enough in memory for the whole of it to resonate clearly.

Weber is gearing up to take Get Free on tour in February and March including stops at Royal Room in Seattle, Carrboro, North Carolina's famed Cat's Cradle, Sultan Room in Brooklyn, and World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Listen to the new album here: