Article Pixel Dec. 20, 2019  
Sam Tompkins Releases New Single 'Not So Grey'

Capping off an eventful year, UK vocalist Sam Tompkins has unveiled his new single 'Not So Grey', out Friday 20th December.

A heartstring-tugging release that tackles themes of depression, family cohesion and staying optimistic when things get tough, 'Not So Grey' sees Tompkins at his brilliant best.

'Not So Grey' follows on from 'From My Sleeve To The World', Tompkins' five-track debut EP that dropped back in October. With four of the tracks, 'Follow Suit', 'You Broke My Heart So Gently', 'Critical' and 'Faded' featuring Birmingham rapper Jaykae, being released as singles throughout 2019.

Tompkins also completed a six-date UK & Ireland tour last month, playing in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Brighton and Bristol, as he continues his ascent through the ranks of British music.

