Sam Fischer Unveils New Track 'Hard to Love'

Sam Fischer shares his new single ‘Hard To Love’, taken from his forthcoming album ‘I Love You Please Don’t Hate Me’ out Dec 1st. Watch the video here

Bringing Sam’s emotional style of writing to the fore, the tender ballad looks deep into Sam’s psyche as confessional lyrics pair with beautiful piano lines to create a track that’s reflective, yet hopeful.

Speaking about the release, Sam says: “Inspired by my own BS and in the most human way possible, ‘Hard To Love’ is a song simply about being hard to love."

The track will be followed by his debut album ‘I Love You Please Don’t Hate Me’ on Dec 1st and a live show at Electrowertz in London on Nov 29th. Tickets can be purchased here.

Sam is an Australian born singer-songwriter with more than a billion streams to his name. His debut single ‘This City’ currently stands at over 750 million worldwide streams and 4 million worldwide sales and stayed in the UK Top 20 for 11 weeks. His duet with Demi Lovato on ‘What Other People Say’ has also sold over 1 million copies and saw him perform the track on Ellen.

More recently, Sam duetted with Meghan Trainor for their hit track ‘Alright’, which surpassed 1.5 million worldwide streams within its first week of release in June, he also paired this with a series of intimate live shows across the UK & EU as part of his Something To Hold Onto Tour, which saw Sam go back to his acoustic roots and showcase new music from his upcoming new album due out later this year.

ABOUT SAM FISCHER

Australian born Sam Fischer first introduced himself with his Not A Hobby EP and has achieved well deserved attention since for his heartfelt songs. Now based between LA and London, he not only has received acclaim for his own work, but he continues to solidify his spot as one of the hottest current writers, having worked with global pop superstars including Ciara, Cat Burns, Lennon Stella, Louis Tomlinson, Elle King, Jessie J, Virginia To Vegas and many more.

However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Sam, who endured his own heartache to achieve his dreams. With the promise of a recording contract in the bag, he set off to LA only for the deal to be pulled away. After months of couch-surfing, he finally and deservedly received his break with This City and project Homework, which has been just the start of an exciting new chapter in Sam’s career with lots more still to come.

Sam’s debut single This City currently stands at over 750 million worldwide streams and 4 million worldwide sales and stayed in the UK Top 20 for 11 weeks. The track is also double platinum in Australia, platinum in the UK and Gold in the US, New Zealand and Switzerland. Sam also performed the track on US TV, including Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Late Show with James Corden. His duet with Demi Lovato What Other People Say has sold over 1 million copies and saw him perform the track on Ellen.