Sam Cooke Estate Signs with ALG Brands

ALG Brands ("ALG") has been engaged as the exclusive branding agent for the Sam Cooke estate, it was announced today by ALG CEO Ashley Austin.

ALG will provide comprehensive representation services for the estate, including oversight of the licensing of Mr. Cooke's personality rights and administration of his official digital and social media assets.

ALG will work alongside estate CEO, and granddaughter of Mr. Cooke, Nicole Cooke-Johnson to maintain and expand the legacy of the late entertainer through branding and content initiatives with multi-generational appeal. In addition to establishing Sam Cooke's online presence with an official website and social media profiles, Cooke-Johnson and Austin will spearhead branded media projects leading up to the singer's 90th birthday in 2021 and beyond.

"My grandfather was a visionary who understood the power of words, music and ownership," says estate CEO Nicole Cooke-Johnson. "From his singer-songwriter roots in Gospel music to his global successes in R&B and soul music, my grandfather was an influencer who intentionally used his form of branded entertainment to affect changes in his community, for our nation and around the world. I am very proud to be continuing his legacy by working with ALG to explore new co-branding opportunities that will inspire people today and for many more years to come as my grandfather's leadership, creativity and music have inspired so many people around the world for generations."

"Sam Cooke invented soul; his unique blend of gospel and popular music created an entirely new genre, paving the way for countless artists after him," says ALG CEO Ashley Austin. "Singer. Songwriter. Producer. Activist. Entrepreneur. The list of his accomplishments goes on and on. This is an incredible man with a profound legacy, and it is an honor to be working with the estate to preserve and promote it."

Cooke's patent smooth vocals took over the pop charts in the 1950s and 1960s with a slew of hits, including "You Send Me," "(What A) Wonderful World," "Twistin' The Night Away," "Bring It On Home To Me," "Having A Party," and "Cupid." Elegant, sophisticated, spiritual and seductive, Sam Cooke is revered by fans around the globe.

In addition to being a celebrated entertainer, Cooke helped usher in the Civil Rights movement as he refused to perform for segregated audiences. His own personal experiences with racial discrimination even served as the foundation for one of his most recognizable songs and one that is universally regarded as the anthem for equality, "A Change Is Gonna Come."

One of the most successful and influential musicians and entrepreneurs of our time, Sam Cooke's impact on popular music is unrivaled, and his status as a cultural icon is indisputable. The man, and his music, are timeless.





