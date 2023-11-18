Salomé Le Chat Shares New Dance Anthem 'Single Kiss'

Acclaimed Parisian DJ, producer and artist Salomé Le Chat returns with her sublime new single ‘Single Kiss', out now.

With her intuitive understanding of the dancefloor and a meticulous attention to detail, Salomé Le Chato continues to push the boundaries of electronic music with ‘Single Kiss'. Salomé pairs her sultry vocals with an infectious synth riff over a hypnotic techno groove, piling on percussion, inventive topline melodies and layered vocal samples as the track blooms into an electronic symphony.

Born in Paris, Salomé Le Chat rhas spent her life as a passionate music devotee. She began her world music education at record shops, concerts, and clubs across Paris. When she moved to New York Salomé started her career as event planner and music curator, eventually leading her to become a DJ around the world from Ibiza to Los Angeles. She became renowned for energetic DJ sets, which dreamily flow through various styles of techno, house, and disco, playing alongside artists such as Guy Gerber, Seth Troxler, Jamie Jones, Damian Lazarus and Black Coffee as well as holding a residency at CircoLoco.

Debuting on Damian Lazarus' Rebellion with release ‘Cruising On The Playa', Salomé's discography has since developed with further material via cBambossa Records and Gorgon City's very own REALM. With appearances stretching from New York to Ibiza, where she played for Music On, Paradise, Solid Grooves, Black Coffee and The Martinez Brothers last summer alone, it's safe to say her biggest year to date could well be en route.

Having started the year strong with the well-received Cuttin' Headz EP Time To Move, as well as recently releasing a DJ Minx remix of her early 2023 track ‘Parc Des Princes', Salomé is showcasing her prowess as a producer with tracks that seamlessly blend pulsating rhythms, hypnotic melodies, and intricate soundscapes. Salomé's releases on these renowned labels not only exemplify her talent but also highlight her ability to connect with audiences on a deep and visceral level. Her music transcends boundaries, seamlessly weaving together diverse influences and genres to create a sonic tapestry that is uniquely her own.

Looking ahead, Salomé is set to play a huge party in Dubai with BLONDISH this month. Now signed to Empire, expect more new music from this rapidly emerging artist. Her latest cut, ‘Single Kiss' is another irresistible release from Salomé Le Chat - and yet another milestone in this breakthrough artist's unstoppable rise to stardom.