Salomé Le Chat Shares New Dance Anthem 'Single Kiss'

Salomé is set to play a huge party in Dubai with BLONDISH this month.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 3 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

Salomé Le Chat Shares New Dance Anthem 'Single Kiss'

Acclaimed Parisian DJ, producer and artist Salomé Le Chat returns with her sublime new single ‘Single Kiss', out now. 

BUY/STREAM 'SINGLE KISS' HERE

With her intuitive understanding of the dancefloor and a meticulous attention to detail, Salomé Le Chato continues to push the boundaries of electronic music with ‘Single Kiss'. Salomé pairs her sultry vocals with an infectious synth riff over a hypnotic techno groove, piling on percussion, inventive topline melodies and layered vocal samples as the track blooms into an electronic symphony.  

Born in Paris, Salomé Le Chat rhas spent her life as a passionate music devotee. She began her world music education at record shops, concerts, and clubs across Paris. When she moved to New York Salomé started her career as event planner and music curator, eventually leading her to become a DJ around the world from Ibiza to Los Angeles. She became renowned for energetic DJ sets, which dreamily flow through various styles of techno, house, and disco, playing alongside artists such as Guy Gerber, Seth Troxler, Jamie Jones, Damian Lazarus and Black Coffee as well as holding a residency at CircoLoco.

Debuting on Damian Lazarus' Rebellion with release ‘Cruising On The Playa', Salomé's discography has since developed with further material via cBambossa Records and Gorgon City's very own REALM. With appearances stretching from New York to Ibiza, where she played for Music On, Paradise, Solid Grooves, Black Coffee and The Martinez Brothers last summer alone, it's safe to say her biggest year to date could well be en route.

Having started the year strong with the well-received Cuttin' Headz EP Time To Move, as well as recently releasing a DJ Minx remix of her early 2023 track ‘Parc Des Princes', Salomé is showcasing her prowess as a producer with tracks that seamlessly blend pulsating rhythms, hypnotic melodies, and intricate soundscapes. Salomé's releases on these renowned labels not only exemplify her talent but also highlight her ability to connect with audiences on a deep and visceral level. Her music transcends boundaries, seamlessly weaving together diverse influences and genres to create a sonic tapestry that is uniquely her own.

Looking ahead, Salomé is set to play a huge party in Dubai with BLONDISH this month. Now signed to Empire, expect more new music from this rapidly emerging artist. Her latest cut, ‘Single Kiss' is another irresistible release from Salomé Le Chat - and yet another milestone in this breakthrough artist's unstoppable rise to stardom. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Bryan Ferry Releases Mamouna 2023 with Previously Unheard Album HOROSCOPE and MAMOUNA SKET Photo
Bryan Ferry Releases 'Mamouna' 2023 with Previously Unheard Album 'HOROSCOPE' and 'MAMOUNA SKETCHES'

Bryan Ferry releases the deluxe reissue of 'Mamouna' 2023, featuring the previously unreleased album 'Horoscope' and the 10-track 'Mamouna Sketches' album. Available now via BMG. Listen and watch music videos here!

2
Frank Zappa Releases New 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of Legendary 1973 Album OVE Photo
Frank Zappa Releases New 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of Legendary 1973 Album 'OVER-NITE SENSATION'

Frank Zappa's iconic 1973 album 'Over-Nite Sensation' is celebrated with a new 50th anniversary super deluxe edition. This expanded edition includes 57 unreleased and rare tracks, making it a must-have for Zappa fans.

3
REGGAE CHRISTMAS CLASSICS Compilation Album Released Featuring Christopher Martins This Ch Photo
'REGGAE CHRISTMAS CLASSICS' Compilation Album Released Featuring Christopher Martin's 'This Christmas'

A diverse cast of artists reimagined nine-holiday classics, with Christopher Martin working his magic on the joyous “This Christmas.'

4
Boy Pablos BOB JUNIOR Teams Up With INNER WAVE For New Video, All In Vain - Watch Here! Photo
Boy Pablo's BOB JUNIOR Teams Up With INNER WAVE For New Video, 'All In Vain' - Watch Here!

Chilean/ Norwegian musician bob junior has shared his latest single, “All In Vain,” a collaboration with Los Angeles psychedelic indie-pop group Inner Wave. the boy pablo drummer, co-producer and co-writer also shared the video for the song. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
MOULIN ROUGE!