Sabrina Claudio Announces 2019 'Headline Truth Is Tour'

Critically acclaimed Puerto Rican/Cuban songstressSabrina Claudio has officially announced her largest headline tour to date. The Truth Is Tour will feature Sabrina's live band and kicks off September 21stat The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA and travels through November 8th in San Diego, CA before the singer-songwriter heads overseas for the remainder of dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 28th at 10am local time. There will be a special presale for fans on Wednesday, June 26th at 10am local time. See full itinerary below and more details HERE.

The Truth Is Tour announce comes on the heels of Sabrina's latest releases she recently teamed up with Wale to release All My Love and last week, she surprise dropped As Long As You're Asleep.

In April, Sabrina made her captivating debut Coachella performance impressively commanding attention from the festival's main stage, garnering love fromPAPER, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, New York Mag and more. Sabrina also recently teamed up with BURNS and A$AP Rocky to deliver their song Energy which was instantly praised by publications including FADER, Complex, Rap-Up and more.

This past fall, the ultra-talented artist traveled the country on her SOLD-OUT U.S. headline'No Rain, No Flowers Tour', after conquering the festival circuit, performing for massive crowds at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Life Is Beautiful and more.No Rain, No Flowerswas released on August 15th and features sonic highlights Numb and Messages from Her. Upon release, Rolling Stone praised the project as consistently suave, admirably steady and a soothing balm for whatever ails you.HYPEBAE also applauded Sabrina writing, It's rare for an artist to have a gravitational effect, but Claudio expertly manages to draw listeners in time and time again.

More new music from Sabrina will be coming very soon.

SABRINA CLAUDIO

ON TOUR FALL 2019

SEPTEMBER

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

25 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

26 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

30 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

OCTOBER

1 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater

3 - Seattle, WA - Showbox at the Market

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

6 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity Theater

9 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater

12 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

14 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

16 - Toronto, ON - Rebel Complex

17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

18 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

22 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

23 - Atlanta, GA - The Buckhead Theatre

25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

26 - Orlando, FL - The Becham Theatre

27 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Theatre

29 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

30 - Austin, TX - Emo's

31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

NOVEMBER

1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

2 - San Antonio, TX - House of Blues

5 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

8 - San Diego, CA - Soma

17 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

19 - London, UK - Brixton Electric

22 - Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

24 - Paris, FR - Alhambra

25 - Amsterdam, ML - Melkweg (The Max)

26 - Antwerp, BE - Trix





