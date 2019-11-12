STG On Sales: Jim Gaffigan, The Monkees, Tennis and More!

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) announces the following shows going on sale:

Jim Gaffigan - FOURTH SHOW ADDED

Dates: Saturday, June 6, 2020 @ 7:00 PM

Venue: The Paramount Theatre

Details: Reserved Seating / All Ages / Bar with I.D.

Price: $35.95 - $95.95 (not including fees)

On Sale: Friday, November 15 @ 10 am

The Monkees

Dates: Saturday, April 4, 2020 @ 8:00 PM

Venue: The Moore Theatre

Details: Reserved Seating on Main Floor and in First Balcony / GA Seating in Second Balcony / All Ages / Bar with I.D.

Price: $37.00 - $87.00 (not including fees)

On Sale: Friday, November 15 @ 10 am

Tennis

Dates: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 @ 8:00 PM

Venue: The Neptune Theatre

Details: General Admission / All Ages / Bar with I.D.

Price: $18.50 (not including fees)

On Sale: Friday, November 15 @ 10:00 AM

The Lil Smokies

Dates: Thursday, January 23, 2020 @ 8:30 PM

Venue: The Neptune Theatre

Details: General Admission / All Ages / Bar with I.D.

Price: $23.50 Advance, $28.50 Day Of Show (not including fees)

On Sale: Now





