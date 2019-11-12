STG On Sales: Jim Gaffigan, The Monkees, Tennis and More!
Seattle Theatre Group (STG) announces the following shows going on sale:
Jim Gaffigan - FOURTH SHOW ADDED
Dates: Saturday, June 6, 2020 @ 7:00 PM
Venue: The Paramount Theatre
Details: Reserved Seating / All Ages / Bar with I.D.
Price: $35.95 - $95.95 (not including fees)
On Sale: Friday, November 15 @ 10 am
The Monkees
Dates: Saturday, April 4, 2020 @ 8:00 PM
Venue: The Moore Theatre
Details: Reserved Seating on Main Floor and in First Balcony / GA Seating in Second Balcony / All Ages / Bar with I.D.
Price: $37.00 - $87.00 (not including fees)
On Sale: Friday, November 15 @ 10 am
Tennis
Dates: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 @ 8:00 PM
Venue: The Neptune Theatre
Details: General Admission / All Ages / Bar with I.D.
Price: $18.50 (not including fees)
On Sale: Friday, November 15 @ 10:00 AM
The Lil Smokies
Dates: Thursday, January 23, 2020 @ 8:30 PM
Venue: The Neptune Theatre
Details: General Admission / All Ages / Bar with I.D.
Price: $23.50 Advance, $28.50 Day Of Show (not including fees)
On Sale: Now