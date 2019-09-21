SPINN Reveals New 'Acoustic EP' Out Today Via Modern Sky UK

A four-piece unable to sit still for long, the new release swiftly follows their acclaimed debut EP release of Spring 2019, as produced by Modern Sky UK label-mate Chris McRory (Catholic Action).

Stripping back the fizz and freneticism that defines the trademark sound of their vigorous studio recordings, the upcoming 'Acoustic EP' instead chooses to place the spotlight on the warm lyrical nuances and feather-fine melodies at the tender heart of their compositions. Alongside fan favourites 'Who You Are', 'Is There Something I Missed?' and 'Foundations', there's also a breathtaking cover of the Lana Del Rey mega-hit: 'Video Games'; making for a four-track collection that stands quite unlike anything they've released before.

Speaking about recording the new 'Acoustic EP', Johnny Quinn says:

"In August we went back in to Parr Street Studios and recorded this EP, I'm personally made up with it, it's just a load of tunes we've already released but re-recorded and acoustic, we recorded it with our mate Alex Quinn (no relation just in case you were wondering) and it sounds boss to me. It's really nice to hear the songs sounding completely different to their more-produced counterparts, and it "shows a different side to us" like, as everyone says when they do an acoustic song.

Also whilst we were at it we did a cover of Lana del Rey's Video Games, why I hear you asking? Because we like the song".

The 'Acoustic EP' is set for release on 20 September via the Modern Sky UK label and will come ahead of an 8 date tour across the UK & EIRE that will see the band playing some of the biggest headline shows of their career. Kicking off at the Dublin Academy on 23rd November, Johnny and Co. will be stopping-off at venues in Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, Sheffield, Southampton, and London, before bringing the tour to a head with a momentous hometown gig at the Liverpool O2 Academy on 6th December 2019.

With tickets on sale now, full dates and details can be found below:



SPINN - NOV/DEC - UK HEADLINE TOUR

November

23rd - The Academy - Dublin, Ire

26th - King Tut's Wah Wah Hut - Glasgow

27th - Riverside - Newcastle

28th - Mama Roux's - Birmingham

29th - The Leadmill - Sheffield

December

4th - The Joiners - Southampton

5th - The Garage - London

6th - O2 Academy 1 - Liverpool

Tickets available from: https://www.musicglue.com/spinn-band/gigs

SPINN - ACOUSTIC EP - OUT 20 SEPT 2019 VIA MODERN SKY UK



SPINN are:

Jonny - Lead Vocals/ Rhythm Guitar

Andy - Lead guitar/ Synthesizer

Sean - Bass/ Backing Vocals

Louis - Drums/ Backing Vocals





