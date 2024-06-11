SNACKTIME Debut Catchy New Single 'SPACELUV'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Philadelphia’s SNACKTIME has been causing quite the stir in 2024. The Philadelphia septet is unleashing arguably their best single yet with “SPACELUV” which premiered on Paste Magazine. The track begins with a build-up that is meant to be listened to with the volume all the way up before taking fans on a whimsical journey once the vocals kick in. This track serves as a follow-up to their debut studio singles “TOGETHER,” “I DON’T GIVE A DAMN,” and most recently, “THE HIGH LIFE,” all produced by Will Yip (Scowl, Movements, Turnstile, Bartees Strange).

Fusing elements of soul, funk, punk, pop, and R&B, SNACKTIME formed during the height of the pandemic in August 2020. Initially, the group began performing free shows in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square that combined their love of music, food, and togetherness. They quickly amassed huge crowds and became a symbol of positivity and lockdown release, while showcasing the richness of their city’s musical history and community. This progressed to sold-out headlining shows, and performances at festivals including Life Is Beautiful (Las Vegas, NV), Sea.Hear.Now (Asbury Park, NJ), Sound on Sound (Bridgeport, CT), and Eric Andre’s 40th Birthday Party (New York City).

About the new single “SPACELUV,” SNACKTIME says "You unlock this door with the key of imagination. You see a dance floor. Across that dance floor, you see the most beautiful alien you could ever imagine. They lock eyes with you (6, to your 2). You're absolutely smitten. The alien band you're hearing has you on the verge of madness. Love? It couldn’t be, way too soon. Is it the music? Is it mind control? No one can really know. Next thing you know, you're being beamed up to their ship. You have fallen in SPACELUV.”

After incredible performances at SXSW in March and a U.S. tour supporting Portugal. The Man, SNACKTIME will be hitting the road once again with Portugal. The Man this July, including a performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre (select dates also include Tegan & Sara). These summer shows will follow the band’s biggest New York headlining show to date, June 20 at Bowery Ballroom.

Upcoming SNACKTIME tour dates can be found below:

06/20 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom - SNACKTIME headlining

06/21 - Amagansett, NY - Stephen Talkhouse - SNACKTIME headlining

06/22 - Greenfield, MA - Green River Festival - w/ Fleet Foxes, Mdou Moctar, and more

07/10 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - w/ Portugal. The Man, Tegan and Sara

07/11 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater - w/ Portugal. The Man, Tegan and Sara

07/12 - Paonia, CO - Delicious Orchards Concert Series - SNACKTIME headlining

07/13 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater - w/ Portugal. The Man, Tegan and Sara

07/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden - w/ Portugal. The Man, Spoon Benders

07/16 - Jackson, WY - Snow King Mountain - w/ Portugal. The Man, Spoon Benders

07/17 - Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater - w/ Portugal. The Man, Spoon Benders

07/20 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield - w/ Portugal. The Man & special guests

07/21 - Seattle, WA - Bite of Seattle Music and Food Festival

07/31 - Louisville, KY - WFPK Waterfront Wednesday - WFPK Radio Show - w/ Modern English

08/03 - Staten Island, NY - Maker Park's Radio Summer Music Series - w/ Lee Fields

08/08 - Bradley Beach, NJ - Songwriters on the Beach Series - WBJB Radio Show

Photo Credit: Bob Sweeney

