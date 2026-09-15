SMITH & MYERS Tour Kicks Off December 1 in St. Augustine

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Brent Smith and Zach Myers — the vocalist and guitarist of multiplatinum band Shinedown — will return to the road this winter as acoustic duo Smith & Myers, announcing an 11-city North American tour beginning December 1 in St. Augustine, FL and running through December 18 in Nashville, TN. Tickets go on sale September 18th at 10:00am local time, with various artist and venue presales earlier in the week.

Stripped down to nothing more than a microphone and an instrument or two, Smith & Myers' live shows have become known for their intimacy, spontaneity and the rare chemistry between two lifelong friends and bandmates. This run marks the duo's first extensive run of shows since the release of their acclaimed double album Smith & Myers Volume 1 and Volume 2.

Smith & Myers first brought the project to life in 2014 with a pair of acoustic cover EPs, Acoustic Sessions, Part 1 and Acoustic Sessions, Part 2, before releasing their first full-length originals as a duo, the double album Smith & Myers Volume 1 and Volume 2, produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer and songwriter Dave Bassett.

The tour comes as Shinedown continues a historic run of its own. The band's new album EI8HT extends a career that has produced over 8.3 billion global streams, 10 million albums sold worldwide, and 15 platinum and gold singles, with platinum or gold certification across their entire catalog. Shinedown holds the all-time record for the most #1s in the history of both Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart (23 to date) and the Mediabase Active Rock Chart (25 to date), and the band has taken home back-to-back wins for Rock Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Shinedown are currently on the road with the Dance, Kid, Dance Act II World Tour, its global run spanning 11 countries in support of EI8HT.

SMITH & MYERS 2026 TOUR DATES

December 1 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

December 3 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

December 4 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

December 6 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

December 8 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

December 9 – Jersey City, NJ – Loew's Jersey Theatre

December 11 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

December 13 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

December 15 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

December 16 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

December 18 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

ABOUT SMITH & MYERS

Brent Smith and Zach Myers – the vocalist and guitarist of multiplatinum band Shinedown – also perform together as the acoustic duo Smith & Myers, stripping their songs down to nothing more than a microphone and an instrument or two. Since introducing the project with their Acoustic Sessions EPs in 2014, Brent and Zach have released the double album Smith & Myers Volume 1 and Volume 2, blending original songs with stripped-down reimaginings of artists including Neil Young, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Peter Gabriel and R.E.M. Meanwhile, their day job continues to make history: Shinedown's new album EI8HT (Atlantic Records) extends a historic run of success – over 8.3 billion global streams, 10 million albums sold worldwide, 15 platinum and gold singles, and the all-time record for #1s on both Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart (23) and the Mediabase Active Rock Chart (25).

Photo Credit: Carter Louthian



Photo Credit: Carter Louthian

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