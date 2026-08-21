FROM ASHES TO NEW Release New DIE FOR YOU Version Feat. NEONI

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FROM ASHES TO NEW are serving up their current single 'Die For You,' from the recently-released album REFLECTIONS, out now via Better Noise Music, with an exhilarating twist.

The new version features guest vocals from Neoni, the alt-pop sister duo behind the self-proclaimed motto 'sisters who argue and write songs.'

'Die For You' enjoyed a viral moment as the band took a firm and active stance against bullying, climbing the Active Rock Charts and currently sits at No. 15. The song is the follow up to 'Drag Me,' the band's first-ever No. 1 at rock radio.

The band took an active stance against bullying, which demonstrated the depth of their connection with their fans. The band posted a video of one of their fans singing 'Die For You' at a show, and noticed bullying comments being made towards the fan and immediately leapt to her defense. Brandyberry doubled down and addressed this behavior from the stage, reinforcing the fact that the band will not tolerate such antics. The band also reached out to the fan and promised her lifetime guest lists to their shows.

The track is now available as a new version where the sisters' voices offer a stunning sonic counterpoint to those of vocalists Matt Brandyberry and Danny Case, further amplifying the song's moody melodies and emotional heft.

'Neoni has such a unique identity and brings an energy to their music that we really love,' states Brandyberry. ''Die For You' felt like the perfect opportunity to bring our separate sides of the alternative worlds together and create something that feels fresh, emotional, and uniquely ours.'

Neoni echo the excitement, saying, 'It was such a pleasure to work with everyone in From Ashes to New to add our perspective to such an incredible song. We had so much fun and we can't wait for you to hear it.'

FROM ASHES TO NEW — Danny Case (vocals), Matt Brandyberry (vocals), Lance Dowdle (guitar), Maty Madiro (drums), and Jimmy Bennett (guitar) — will remain on the road all year, with a massive touring schedule planned. All confirmed FATN tour dates are below.

WITH SHINEDOWN:

8/21 — Welch, MN — Treasure Island Resort & Casino

8/22 — Glen Flora, WI — Northwoods Rock Rally

8/23 — Springfield, IL — Illinois State Fair

9/17 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life*

10/1 — Sacramento, CA — Aftershock*

10/4 — Ciudad de México, MX — Multiforo Alicia

10/23 — Miramar Beach, FL — Shinedown's Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend 2026

*Festival

AUSTRALIAN DATES:

10/9 — Sydney, AUS — Factory Theatre

10/11 — Melbourne, AUS — 170 Russell

10/13 — Adelaide, AUS — Lion Arts Factory

10/15 — Brisbane, AUS — The Triffid

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