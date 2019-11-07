SKAAR Releases Music Video for New Single 'Five Times'

Norwegian artist SKAAR has shared the video for her new single, 'Five Times', out now via Warner Music.



The video is an extended visual metaphor of original sin inverted to place the man at the centre of temptation. It sees a sequence of shots representing intimacy, desire and betrayal, with occult-tinged sacrificial implications portraying the unfaithfulness and inconsequential attitudes of men towards those they've hurt.



"This video is representing the story of Adam and Eve, but with a different view," explains SKAAR. "It shows the power and the ego men have had through history. Still, this gives women the opportunity to grow stronger, to unite and support each other."



An intoxicating blend of captivating production and infectious vocals, the track is a powerful critique of unequal attitudes towards women. It builds through pulsating verses imbued with cutting lyricism, before opening into an anthemic chorus of infectious melodies and explosive attitude.



At 21, SKAAR is one of Norway's most exciting new talents. Born on the small west coast island of Stord, she grew up experiencing total freedom and the feeling of belonging somewhere. Just like you can experience all four seasons in one day on the west coast of Norway, she can relate to feeling exuberantly lively and cheerful one minute and almost explosively emotional the next. In these oscillations, friction arises and often results in a flood of inspiration and creativity, which drives her urge to write music.



'Five Times' follows her previous releases '24', 'Wicked Rhythm', released earlier this year, and her debut single 'Higher Ground', which has amassed over seven million streams and was featured in the soundtrack for the motion picture, Battle.





Related Articles View More Music Stories