Stand Atlantic Release NEXT2U Single; US Tour with STORY OF THE YEAR Nov–Dec

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Stand Atlantic has released the new rock single 'NEXT2U,' out now via Virgin Music Group. The single is the last to be unveiled from the band's forthcoming new studio album GODBREATH, set for release on Friday, October 23rd.

'NEXT2U' is a love song for chosen families and unbreakable friendships. The track's themes of homesickness and intimate longing ride earworm melodies that shape the blueprint of GODBREATH, balancing vulnerability with heavy drums and guitars that build to an anthem-worthy release.

Re-contextualising the love song into a ballad for one's closest people, vocalist and singer/songwriter Bonnie Fraser says: 'This is definitely a love song but there's also lots of references to being away from home and far from people that make you feel good. We're so lucky to tour the world with our best friends but this is an ode to the people back home that you still miss. Sometimes it's hard to stay present because you want to be somewhere else. 'NEXTU' is a love song you can send to your homies.'

'NEXT2U' arrives ahead of a busy stretch on the road for Stand Atlantic, beginning with an Australian headline tour this October and November. The band will then return to the US, appearing at Vans Warped Tour in Orlando before joining Story of the Year and Silverstein for a run of dates beginning November 16 in Seattle and hitting Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Boston and more. Stand Atlantic will also support Simple Plan for select UK arena shows this fall. Tickets are on sale now at standatlantic.com/tour.

GODBREATH, Stand Atlantic's forthcoming fifth album, sees the band venture into uncharted waters while getting closer to home. From Fraser's uncompromising, stream-of-consciousness songwriting to the symbiotic musicianship captured through live tracking, the album pulls from turn-of-the-century pop-rock and modern pop-punk. Already previewed by 'Velcro,' 'LUCID,' and 'EDGE OF VEGAS,' GODBREATH finds the band pushing beyond their comfort zone while connecting with their truest selves.

Over more than a decade together, Stand Atlantic has grown into one of Australia's most successful contemporary alternative exports, selling out headline shows and tens of thousands of tickets across Australia, the UK, Europe, US, and more. They've supported the likes of Sum 41, MOD SUN, A Day To Remember and I Prevail, while appearing at festivals around the globe including Spilt Milk, Good Things, Reading & Leeds, Vans Warped Tour, Slam Dunk and many more.

Since their breakout 2017 EP Sidewinder, the four-piece have released four studio albums, built a global fanbase and amassed more than 500M streams across their catalog. Named one of the world's 'Hottest Rock Artists' by Kerrang!, they've earned Feature Album, #1 Most Played and Album of the Weekend honors across triple j and BBC Radio 1, while charting on Billboard, the UK Top 200 and ARIA Top 10. Their ARIA-Platinum single 'Deathwish' feat. nothing,nowhere. has surpassed 57M streams.

The Godbreath Tour Australian Dates (with special guests Knuckle Puck & supported by Nightlight)

Friday 23 October - Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 24 October - Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday 28 October - The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Thursday 29 October - Hindley St. Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Sunday 1 November - Metropolis, Perth WA

EU / UK / US Tour Dates

26 September - Technikum, Munich, Germany

28 September - Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany

29 September - Kavka Oudaan, Antwerp, Belgium

30 September - Tivolivredenburg, Pandora, Utrecht, Netherlands

2 October - O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK*

3 October - OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK*

14-15 November - Vans Warped Tour 2026, Orlando, Florida US

16 November - Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA^

17 November - Knitting Factory - Spokane, Spokane, WA^

19 November - Hard Rock Live Sacramento, Wheatland, CA^

21 November - Riverside Municipal Auditorium, Riverside, CA^

22 November - The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA^

25 November - The Criterion, Oklahoma City, OK^

28 November - Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA^

29 November - Jannus Live, St Petersburg, FL^

1 December - The Ritz, Raleigh, NC^

2 December - Nevermore Hall, Baltimore, MD^

4 December - The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA^

5 December - Agora Theater & Ballroom, Cleveland, OH^

8 December - The Rave / Eagles Club, Milwaukee, WI^

9 December - Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI^

11 December - Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA^

12 December - Palladium Times Square, New York, NY^

13 December - Citizens House of Blues, Boston, MA^

*supporting Simple Plan

^supporting Story of the Year & Silverstein

Tickets on sale now at standatlantic.com/tour

Godbreath Tracklist

LUCID

NEXT2U

Velcro

SO COOL

Favourite Flavour

finger

d.L.M.A

EDGE OF VEGAS

teeth

HeadRush

Gimme A Show

Photo Credit: Nikki Haney (Download press shot)



Photo Credit: Nikki Haney (Download press shot)

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