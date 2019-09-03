SAM FENDER Shares Final Track, 'Borders,' Ahead of Debut Album Release

Sam Fender is pleased to share "The Borders," the final song to be dropped ahead of his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, and arguably his most hard-hitting in a record that's littered with them. As has been well-documented, the UK's Fender writes cannily about what he sees and has seen around him. Rolling Stone recently said "The 25-year-old's uncannily mature songs tackle weighty topics without flinching." "The Borders," Sam's personal favorite on the LP, is a chest-punching story that looks a little closer to home. At once deeply personal and traumatic, Sam tells a story of two boys growing up together and then going their separate ways. Memories inferred but not directly addressed. It's a storming tune with a powerful story, as so many of Sam's songs are.

Hypersonic Missiles will be released on September 13 via Interscope Records. In support of the album Fender will embark on his first ever tour of North America with dates that kick off September 25 in Seattle, WA and conclude October 20 inWashington, DC. Along the way Sam and his band will make stops in Los Angeles,Chicago and New York City. The full tour is listed below.

July saw Sam play at Chicago's Lollapalooza Festival and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he performed the single "Will We Talk" (watch). Fender first made his late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he performed the album's title track. In addition, Fender has been featured on CBS This Morning - Saturday where he spoke with CBS anchor Anthony Mason about his sudden rise in notoriety. Last November, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Newcastle was declared winner of the BRITs Critics' Choice award (previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Florence & The Machine) and recently performed alongside legends Bob Dylan and Neil Young at London's Hyde Park. Fender has also shared "Play God" and breakout single "Dead Boys."

Hypersonic Missiles was written, recorded and produced at Fender's own self-built warehouse studio in North Shields, and recorded alongside long-standing friend and producer, Bramwell Bronte. Pre-order the album for download, CD, cassette, mini-disc, limited edition black and white vinyl, and to pre-save on streaming platforms. Head over to Sam's online store for exclusive merch and limited-edition album bundles.

Listen to "The Borders" below.

Sam Fender Live:

September 25 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Cafe

September 26 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

September 28 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

September 30 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

October 3 - Dallas, TX - Dada

October 4 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 6 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

October 8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe

October 10 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

October 12 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

October 14 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

October 15 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

October 17 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

October 19 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University

October 20 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

November 22 - Academy, Manchester SOLD OUT

November 23 - Guild of Students, Liverpool SOLD OUT

November 26 - Rock City, Nottingham SOLD OUT

November 27 - O2 Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUT

November 28 - O2 Academy, Leeds SOLD OUT

November 30 - Dome, Brighton SOLD OUT

December 1 - O2 Academy, Bournemouth SOLD OUT

December 3 - Pavilions, Plymouth

December 4 - O2 Academy, Bristol SOLD OUT

December 5 - O2 Academy, Birmingham SOLD OUT

December 7 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

December 8 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

December 10 - O2 Academy Brixton, London SOLD OUT

December 11 - O2 Academy Brixton, London

December 13 - Great Hall, Cardiff SOLD OUT

December 16 - Dublin, Olympia SOLD OUT

December 17 - Ulster Hall, Belfast SOLD OUT

December 19 - O2 Academy, Sheffield SOLD OUT

December 21 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

December 22 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT





