Ryan Scott Oliver's New EP Features Ben Fankhauser, Troy Iwata, & More

Very Intensive Productions is pleased to announce the release of Rope: Fibers, a new E.P. featuring songs from the musical, ROPE, by Ryan Scott Oliver. The new recording is available now via Spotify, Apple Music, and all streaming platforms.

Rope: Fibers features Ethan Carlson, Ben Fankhauser, Troy Iwata, Cory Jeacoma, Max Kumangai, John-Michael Lyles, Mary Claire Miskell, David Park, and Daniel Yearwood, with Devon Chandler, Caitlin Doak, Ian Fairlee, and Byron Martin Turk.

The Band features Joshua Zecher-Ross on keyboards and additional instruments, Virginia Luke on violins, Tom Jorgensen on percussion, and Andrew Zinsmeister on guitar, mandolin, and banjo. Joshua-Zecher Ross served as music director and co-producer, and orchestrations are by Ryan Scott Oliver.

Oliver has also released a number of albums in recent years, including Three Points of Contact: A Conceptual Album, Darling: Live in Concert, We Foxes: Tracks, 35mm: A Musical Exhibition, Otherbody, a brief musical allegory, and Jasper in Deadland.

The track list is as follows:

1: "My Lass, She Tied Her Lace to Me" - Cory Jeacoma, David Park, John-Michael Lyles and Daniel Yearwood

2: "The Stranger" - Ethan Carlson and Cory Jeacoma

3: "All Men are Tied Together" - Max Kumangai

4: "What You Call Freedom" - Mary Claire Miskell

5: "I Have Seen the After" - John-Michael Lyles

6: "I Go on with You" - Ben Fankhauser and Troy Iwata

Ryan Scott Oliver was called "the future of Broadway... a major new voice in musical theatre" (Entertainment Weekly) and is "shaking up musical theater with his dark, twisted and genius work ... [Oliver] could very well be musical theater's answer to an auteur filmmaker or a gothic novelist" (Huffington Post). He wrote the music and lyrics for Jasper in Deadland (off-Broadway; the 5th Avenue Theatre), 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; Darling; Mrs. Sharp; Otherbody, a brief musical allegory, Havana! with director Warren Carlyle, and more. He is the winner of numerous awards and grants and is currently at work a trilogy of original musicals (We Foxes, Rope, and Three Points of Contact), as well as adaptations of the films Heart and Souls (1993) for Universal Theatrical Group; and most recently, Hugo, directed by Christopher Wheeldon and based on the novel by Brian Selznick (and the 2011 Martin Scorsese film). Find writings, videos, tweets, and more of his morbidly optimistic musings @ryanscottoliver on all platforms.





