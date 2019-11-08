Rosu Lup Releases New Album THE RANGER

Rosu Lup, the Philadelphia-based duo of Jonathan Stewart and Josh Marsh, combines a sonic mix of indie-folk, electronic and orchestral influences on The Ranger, out today. Their sophomore full-length album is full of the observations and lessons they've learned during a personal and painful chapter, and offers their most expansive sound yet, thanks in part to James McAlister (Sufjan Stevens, The National) who added drums, synth and keys to the mix.

The Ranger works through difficult phases of life and finds the duo discovering hope along the way. Lead single "What You Need" explores the dissolution of a marriage and the realization that it was what both individuals needed to move forward in life. Substream Magazine notes that the song is "a deeply nuanced, beautiful track that will have listeners thinking about it for a long time."

"Young Love" reminisces on the past, with Billboard calling it "gentle and wistful" and noting the brass accents on the track, while "Come Back Home" explains how a family is found in more than a building or a place, but rather with the people in it.

The Ranger was recorded between home studios in LA and Miner Street Recordings and Headroom Recordings in Philadelphia. Yuuki Matthews (The Shins) mixed "Gold & Silver & Light," "What You Need" and "Wildflower," while the rest of the album was mixed by Matt Poirier.

"...On this new record we tried to stay as close and honest to ourselves as possible. [McAlister] had a lot of ideas and brought in a lot of sounds and textures and colors to really flesh these [songs] out," Stewart told Billboard. "To work with someone of that musical caliber and experience, who can say, 'Hey, we can do something with your songs,' was incredible."

Jonathan Stewart and Josh Marsh met in late 2013 and formed what would become Rosu Lup. They independently released a pair of EP's and recorded their first full-length record, Is Anything Real, at Miner Street Recordings in Philadelphia. There they collaborated with producers Brian McTear and Jonathan Low, as well as songwriter and producer Lou Rogai.

Rosu Lup will play a hometown album release show on November 14 at Philadelphia's Boot & Saddle, as well as another in Burlington, VT, on November 16 as part of Nightshade Kitchen.

The Ranger Track Listing:

1. Come Back Home

2. Gold & Silver & Light

3. In A Crowd

4. Young Love

5. What You Need

6. The Wildflower

7. The Ranger

8. Dying Light

9. White Birch





