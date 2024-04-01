Rosii Has Signed With We Get Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy member Iconix Radio CEO Anthony Johnson announced that Rosii's single "Keep On Dancing" has been recorded in three music formats including Dolby Atmos and in agreement with Barry Coffing's We Get company the music is now being submitted for international movie opportunities.

Anthony shared, "So much is happening for Rosii right now especially since we chose Distrokid to be our national distributor plus a subsequent meeting with Barry Coffing of We Get and Springboard at the annual Grammy event in Austin.

Rosii has multiple songs in movies such as "Drinks On Me" in Ten Reasons Why Men Cheat and her songs "I Want You", "Bombshell" and "Give Me What You Got" in the movie Double Kill."

Rosii added, "I have been attracted to music since I was a child. Everything in my world is about creating and sharing through music and dance. Letting people know that music is universal and that Electronic Dance Music delivers a special kind of enjoyment that is found in dancing which lightens the heart. My hope is that "Keep on Dancing" touches people all around the world and for a moment or two happiness is present in their lives no matter their personal situations."

Learn more about Rosii: www.iamrosii.com