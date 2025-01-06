Rosie Darling Shares 'Roomful Of People (ft. Jake Scott) Ahead of New EP 　​  ​ 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LA-based indie-pop singer-songwriter, Rosie Darling, arrives with her new single “Roomful Of People (feat. Jake Scott).” The track arrives with the announcement of her forthcoming EP Roomful Of People out April 25, 2025 via Nettwerk.

“Roomful Of People” explores the bittersweet experience of moving on while still feeling deeply connected to someone from the past. The song’s organic guitar accompaniment creates a poignant backdrop for Rosie’s heart-on-her-sleeve lyrics, as she confesses the magnetic pull that draws her back to a former love. Produced by Justin Gammella (FINNEAS, Ashe), the track reaches its emotional climax through the powerful back-and-forth vocals between Rosie and Nashville-based singer Jake Scott. The duo’s chemistry is palpable, elevating the song’s impassioned depth to greater heights.

Rosie explains, “‘Roomful Of People’ is about the act of trying to move on but still feeling the connection to someone that feels impossible to let go of despite your efforts to leave them behind. I think everyone has been there at some point in life where you walk into a room and there is someone there who knows you better than anyone, but you're not as close anymore or you broke up. It's a bittersweet feeling and I wanted to capture that in this song."

On her collaboration, Rosie reveals, “I’ve been a fan of Jake Scott’s for a long time so it’s really special that he’s featuring on this song! I love the idea of seeing two perspectives from a ‘break up’ in one song, and I think having Jake singing with me as a duet brings the storytelling to life so much more.”

“Roomful of People (feat. Jake Scott)” follows her late 2024 singles, "Joanna" and “This Is Me Letting You Go.” “Joanna” is a nostalgic journey through formative years, capturing the essence of a bond that has stood the test of time. With a touch of nostalgic reflection, Rosie shares a message to her younger self: “If I could go back, I would tell myself to ‘Slow down’.” The song is a beautifully crafted ode to female empowerment and the enduring power of friendship. With “This Is Me Letting Go,” Rosie’s breathy delivery weighs heavy on softly strummed acoustic guitar. As emotion overflows, the lesson of the song is one of liberation and learning to disassociate from someone who wasn't right for you.

In order to bring her next chapter to life, Rosie stole away to Dana Point, CA with a group of close friends and collaborators. During this casual writing camp, she crafted the bulk of her forthcoming EP intoxicated by the serenity of the ocean breeze, steady waves, and familial vibes. “My last album was very serious and emotional, but I was able to have more fun on this project. It feels more playful and upbeat. It’s energized, and it’s like a reset for me,” shares Rosie. “With this EP, I was more carefree across the board. I hope it’s a fun listen. Maybe, you sing along in the car, or maybe you tap into your own feelings and resonate however you can.”

With each new song off the project, she invites listeners to connect with their own emotions and experiences, offering solace and understanding in return. Rosie Darling continues to be the kind of anomaly who pushes pop music forward by uncompromisingly embracing her own artistic impulses and following them to unprecedented heights.

About Rosie Darling:

Boston-born, LA-based singer-songwriter Rosie Darling is quietly confident, exuberantly passionate, and creatively inclined to infinity. Known for her emotionally raw and introspective music, her songs blend pop, indie, and alternative influences, often exploring themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. Darling gained significant recognition with her 2021 debut EP Coping with the title-track cracking the Top 20 of the Spotify Global Viral Chart.

She followed up the project with 2022’s Golden Age EP and 2023’s debut LP Lanterns. Working alongside producers such as Justin Gammella (FINNEAS, Ashe) and Andy Seltzer (Chelsea Cutler, Joan), Darling’s discography has amassed over 325M+ streams, received praise from likes of Billboard, V Magazine, The Line of Best Fit, FLAUNT, Ones To Watch, Under The Radar, performed alongside the likes of Ashley Kutcher, Katelyn Tarver, Caleb Hearn, and attracted major co-signs courtesy of Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Andrea Russett, and more.

Photo Credit: Laura-Lynn Petrick

