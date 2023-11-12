Rosie Darling Releases Debut Album 'LANTERNS'

The album is available for streaming now.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

Rosie Darling Releases Debut Album 'LANTERNS'

Indie-pop songstress Rosie Darling has released her debut album Lanterns ­via Nettwerk – an exploration of confessions, heartbreak and acceptance. Rosie has entwined her lyrical prowess with her honeyed vocals to create a record that is utterly raw and genuine to her. 

Rosie's latest emphasis track from the record is the "Longest Goodbye.” It is a heartfelt reflection on the enduring pain and nostalgia of a past relationship that lingers, despite attempts to move on. Each track illuminates different facets of her life and emotions taking us on an intimate yet anthemic journey… 

Listen to Lanterns HERE

The result of Rosie's remarkable talent and exceptional collaborations, including Justin Gammella (FINNEAS, Ashe), Wynter Bethel of Tommy Lefroy and Swedish-based songwriters Boy in Space, Hilda Stenmalm, is a stunning collection of poetic alt-pop tracks that unpack the emotions of young adulthood. Lanternschallenges us to look within and accept all that life throws at us.

In Rosie's words, “I want to celebrate the thorny process, feel the pain of it and hopefully, find healing. I want to encourage people to have a stronger heart and an appreciation of who we are becoming no matter what life throws at us. Let's get to the other side!” 

Boston-born, LA-based pop artist Rosie Darling is a quietly confident and passionately creative singer-songwriter. Her 2021 debut EP Coping and 2022's Golden Age EP kickstarted her stratospheric rise, with over 200M+ global streams and support from the likes of Under the Radar, FLAUNT, V Magazine, Billboard, Ones To Watch and more. 

Full Track List: 

1. Boxes

2. Nail In The Coffin (ft Boy In Space)

3. Lost On You 

4. I Don't Want It Anymore 

5. Only Fools 

6. Villain 

7. Justify 

8. Burden 

9. I'm Different Now

10. The Longest Goodbye

11. Overthrow



