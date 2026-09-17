Rosé Releases 'new trick' Single for Apple's 'Shot on iPhone' Campaign
Dave Meyers directed the music video, which was shot entirely on the new iPhone 18 Pro.
Rosé has released 'new trick,' a new single selected as part of Apple's latest 'Shot on iPhone' campaign.
In this new track, Rosé pushes through the heartbreaks and heartaches of life with a newfound resilience. 'Maybe I'm emotional, I lay my dreams out on the table, love is unconditional, it disappears just like a rainbow,' she sings before twisting her attitude on the hook with a 'new trick' that flips her disposition. It's an uptempo dreamy alt-pop anthem that channels the iconic energy of 90s rom-coms, the punk-rock edge of the early aughts, and an unapologetic fun attitude of the modern era.
In an interview last week with VOGUE, Rosé described 'new trick' as 'possibly the cutest thing [she and songwriter Amy Allen] have ever made together' while updating fans on the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2024 first full-length album rosie: 'I've been working on new music for quite some time now, and I'm still in the process of finding the perfect fine line between the world I want to create, how much of that expresses who I am today, and who I, personally and as a musician, am evolving into. I'm excited to see where this journey continues to take me, what sort of sound resonates [with] me, and to introduce a new era of my music next year.'
Directed by filmmaker Dave Meyers (Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande), the 'new trick' music video was shot entirely on the new iPhone 18 Pro, which features the most advanced camera Apple has ever made, bringing variable aperture control to iPhone for the first time. Bringing Meyers' signature visual style to the collaboration, the video captures Rosé in a vibrant, youthful setting, with energetic scenes that bring out the playful, upbeat feel of 'new trick.' Previous 'Shot on iPhone' campaigns have included The Weeknd's 'Dancing In The Flames' (shot on iPhone 16 Pro), Olivia Rodrigo's 'Get Him Back!' (shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max), and Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' (shot on iPhone 11).
Rosé has performed on stages around the world both as a soloist and member of BLACKPINK. The Korean-New Zealand artist has earned over 10 billion solo streams to date with her first studio album rosie and 3x-GRAMMY nominated single 'APT.' with Bruno Mars, which was crowned the #1 best-selling global single of 2025.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...