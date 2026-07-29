JENNIE to Debut, Bad Bunny and Queen Rejoin YouTube's 1B Views Club

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YouTube's weekly music charts show BLACKPINK's JENNIE debuting at number two on the US and Global Daily Top Music Videos charts with her new single Less than a Lover, according to the latest chart recap. The same week also saw two catalog videos cross the billion-view threshold: Arcángel and Bad Bunny's 2017 track Me Acostumbré, which marks Bad Bunny's 20th entry in the Billion Views Club, and Queen's Don't Stop Me Now, now the British band's second video to reach that mark following Bohemian Rhapsody. World Cup-related songs also remained active on the charts following the tournament's final match, with Shakira and Burna Boy's Dai Dai holding the number one position on both the Global and US Top Songs charts.

YouTube Music Charts and Trends Recap (7/29/2026)

BLACKPINK's Jennie is back with 'Less than a Lover' video

K-pop superstar Jennie – of BLACKPINK fame – returns to the charts this week with the vulnerable single 'Less than a Lover.' The official video debuted at #2 on both US Daily Top Music Videos and Global Daily Top Music Videos on Friday (July 24) following its release. The official video has already generated over 10.5M views.

Arcángel and Bad Bunny's 'Me Acostumbré' reaches 1B views

The official video for Arcángel and Bad Bunny's 2017 single 'Me Acostumbré' has officially crossed the 1B views mark. The celebratory visual is Bad Bunny's record-extending 20th entry in the Billion Views Club as a lead, featured artist, or collaborator.

Queen's 'Don't Stop Me Now' joins the Billion Views Club

The performance-based video for Queen's iconic hit 'Don't Stop Me Now' crosses the 1B view mark this week. The visual is the British band's second to enter the Billion Views Club, following the video for their epic 'Bohemian Rhapsody.'

World Cup hits continue to make an impact

Following the final game of the 2026 World Cup, songs tied to the tournament and its teams continue to make their mark on the charts for yet another week.

Shakira and Burna Boy's official World Cup anthem 'Dai Dai' retains #1 on Global Top Songs and US Top Songs

Additionally, Shakira's official song for the 2010 World Cup 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)' climbs again, claiming #3 on Global and #14 on US

Oasis' 'Wonderwall,' a celebratory song for the England national team, claims #29 on Global and #52 on US

Streamer and musician IShowSpeed lands his World Cup-themed 'Champions' at #25 on US and #56 on Global, following his performance at the tournament's closing ceremony

A fan song for Norway's star player Erling Haaland — CTID's 'Haaland Song (Ha Ha Ha)' enters US at #97 and climbs Global to #58

Other tracks tied to the World Cup, including Shakira's Waka Waka and Oasis' Wonderwall, continued to register on the Global Top Songs chart, while the K-pop collaboration ICONIC BY MISTAKE from LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE held steady in the upper rankings of both the US and Global Top Songs charts.

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