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COSMOSY to Perform at 82WORLD: LA Festival

The two-day outdoor festival from hello82 takes place at LA State Historic Park.

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COSMOSY to Perform at 82WORLD: LA Festival

Following their performance at KCON LA 2026, rising Japanese four-piece COSMOSY has confirmed a return to Los Angeles in October to perform at the 2026 82WORLD: LA Festival on October 17th.

82WORLD: LA is hello82's first two-day outdoor music festival. Taking place at LA State Historic Park on October 17 and 18, the festival is bringing artists and fans together with special activities and exclusive live performance stages. Tickets are available here.

During their time at KCON LA 2026, the group took the stage to perform several fan favorites plus a cover of BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That'—a standout set for fans at one of the largest K-pop and culture festivals in North America. The group also made their first-ever live radio appearance, marking a new milestone as cosmosy continues to expand their reach across the United States. Fans also showed overwhelming love for the group's 'open your eye=sy' booth at the festival and its accompanying website, viewable here.

The group's recently released music video for 'Stay Alive' can be viewed here.

Currently based in Seoul, the group officially debuted in April 2025 and have been expanding their global audience ever since. The four-piece—consisting of a'mei, kamión, himesha and de_hana—have accumulated over 140+ million views on YouTube and counting, and reached over 400k monthly listeners on Spotify following their official debut.

The group's most recent EP, ~ of the world ~, was released earlier this year blending a unique fusion of late '90s and early '00s J-R&B, J-hip-hop, house, J-Urban and futuristic sounds. Bridging the past and present, it tells the story of a failed attempt to control love.

Photo Credit: CJ ENM


Photo Credit: CJ ENM
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