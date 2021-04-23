Rory Feek Releases 'One Angel' Single

Today, country singer-songwriter, author, and father Rory Feek unveiled two tracks recorded with some of his good friends and country legends: "One Angel" featuring Dolly Parton and "Small Talk Cafe" featuring Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White.

Rory's "One Angel" featuring Dolly Parton is a stirring tribute to Joey penned by family friend and songwriter Sandy Emory Lawrence. Dolly was a hero to Joey, who began singing Dolly's songs when she was just four years old. In the weeks before Joey's passing, Dolly sent Joey a special video message of love and support.

In "Small Talk Cafe," Rory takes a look at the "big" headlines before bringing it back to what really matters - neighbors, everyday life, and togetherness in a small town.

On June 18, the week before Father's Day, Rory will release Gentle Man, his first solo album ever and first full-length album following the loss of his wife Joey to cancer. Set for release by Gaither Music Group, Gentle Man features 14 tracks and collaborations with friends including Trisha Yearwood, Alison Krauss, Lee Ann Womack, Vince Gill, and others.

Pre-order/pre-save Gentle Man here.