Ron Rieder Releases THE APPLE PIE SONG

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Ron Rieder has released a new single, 'The Apple Pie Song.'

'The Apple Pie Song is a song about goodness. It is a song celebrating being with loved ones and the joy of making an apple pie. No hurt, no loss, no hardship; just unadulterated sweetness and wholesomeness placed before you to savor. It is my hope a smile grows across your face when listening to it along with a craving for pie,' Rieder said.

The single is available to hear at ronrieder.hearnow.com/the-apple-pie-song. More information is available at ronriedermusic.com.

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