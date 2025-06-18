Robert Randolph to Play U.S. Tour in Support of New Album 'Preacher Kids'

Randolph will bring the fire and soul of Preacher Kids to stages across the country this summer and fall.
Six-time GRAMMY-nominated pedal steel guitar powerhouse Robert Randolph has announced a run of U.S. tour dates in support of his upcoming album Preacher Kids, out June 27 via Sun Records. Known for his high-octane live shows and genre-defying musicianship, Randolph is bringing the fire and soul of Preacher Kids to stages across the country this summer and fall.
Preacher Kids marks Randolph’s Sun Records debut and his first studio album in five years. Produced by Shooter Jennings, the record fuses his gospel-fueled Sacred Steel roots with raw Southern rock, swampy blues, and a jam-heavy spirit that comes alive on stage. Backed by a brand-new band—including guitarist Tash Neal, bassist and vocalist Jay White, and drummer Willie Barthel—Randolph has crafted a sound that’s both reverent and rebellious.
The upcoming tour promises dynamic performances of new songs like the gritty lead single “Sinner,” the blues-funk anthem “King Karma” featuring Margo Price, the soul-stirring ballad “When Will The Love Rain Down” featuring Judith Hill, and the blistering “7 Generations,” alongside Randolph’s classic fan favorites. Early singles from Preacher Kids have already set the tone for a record built to shake the room — urgent, unfiltered, and wide open.
Randolph’s resume reads like a masterclass in genre cross-pollination—collaborations with everyone from Eric Clapton and Santana to Dave Matthews Band, Norah Jones, Elton John, and Beyoncé, plus performances on the Elvis movie soundtrack and as the music centerpiece of Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football for two years running. But it’s onstage where Randolph’s ecstatic style and Sacred Steel roots shine brightest.
Fri June 20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square (Utah Arts Festival)
Wed June 25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Licorice Pizza Records (in-store performance & signing)
Fri July 4 — Silverthorne, CO @ Silverthorne Pavilion
Sat July 5 — Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park
Thu July 17 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
Fri July 18 — Seattle, WA @ Nectar Lounge
Sat July 19 — Winthrop, WA @ Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival
Sun July 27 — Niigata, Japan @ Naeba Ski Resort (Fuji Rock Festival)
Thu July 31 — Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion
Wed August 13 — Lewes, DE @ Cape May Ferry Grounds (Rocking the Docks Series)
Fri August 15 — Nashville, TN @ Fogg Street Lawn Club
Sat August 16 — Dexter, MO @ The Camp at Lake Wappapello (Music for the Mind Festival)
Sun August 17 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Wed August 20 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
Thu August 21 — Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
Fri August 22 — Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theatre
Sat August 23 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
Sun August 24 — Clarksburg, WV @ Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center (Mountain Stage)
Tue August 26 — Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage
Wed August 27 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Thu August 28 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
Sat August 30 — Lake George, NY @ Charles R. Wood Park (Adirondack Independence Music Festival)
Tue September 9 — Nashville, TN @ AMERICANAFEST
Sat September 13 — East Aurora, NY @ Knox Farm State Park (Borderland Music Festival)
Sun September 14 — King of Prussia, PA @ Upper Merion Concerts Under The Stars
Wed September 17 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater (w/ Steve Miller Band)
Sat September 20 — Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater (w/ Steve Miller Band)
Wed October 1 — Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater (w/ Steve Miller Band)
Mon October 27 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
Wed October 29 — Venice, CA @ Venice West
Fri October 31 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Amphitheatre (w/ Steve Miller Band)
March 25–29, 2026 — Miami, FL @ Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea (Cruise Festival)
Photo credit: Julian Gross
