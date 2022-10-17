Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'

Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'

Currently working on the release of his sophomore ep, Eberle is gearing up for what's next.

Oct. 17, 2022  

Following up on the success of his much heralded single "doubtful.", sensational young Singer/Songwriter and producer Rob Eberle presents another quality track, "far" available now on Spotify and all the major services.

Capturing the despair of losing someone who means everything to you, "far" is a sonic metaphor for perseverance. Based on the smash video game "Super Paper Mario," powerful vocals and intriguing songwriting are used to help shape an uplifting but melancholy track.

Hopeful to win back his princess, emotional lyrics are used to convey Mario's world journey. Using elements of catchy synthesizers, reverb, heavy drums and elongated guitar we can relate to Mario's cry for help.

Rob writes all of his own music, lyrics and works with various producers to create unique moments within his songs. Each one of Eberle's songs are stories and moments into his life and others around him.

Influences from an eclectic group of artists such as FINNEAS & Billie Eilish all the way to Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo and Panic! At the Disco have helped to create Eberle's genre bending darker-alternative to traditional Pop Rock.

Rob Eberle is a young, versatile singer & songwriter and producer from Long Island, NY. Rob's ability to capture snapshots of his life and other's experiences is a special gift that separates him from lyricists within his genre.

With the release of his debut ep, "WHERE'S MY MIND?" The 17-year-old New York native captures what it truly means to be heartbroken. Since the release of Eberle's first single, "Enough" in 2020, he continues to raise the bar with impeccable lyricism. Currently working on the release of his sophomore ep, Eberle is gearing up for what's next.

Listen to the new single here:


