Rising Star Ethan Holt Releases Debut Single 'Glorious'

British singer-songwriter Ethan Holt, who wrote and featured on recent Chase & Status and Gryffin tracks, shares his beautiful debut single ‘Glorious'.

‘Glorious' is a powerful pop ballad which explores the intricate emotions of heartbreak and unwillingly losing love. With Ethan's emotive vocals front and centre, he imagines a reality where “in some other world, we could be glorious” expressing the heartfelt trials and tribulations of a relationship ending.

Speaking on the track Ethan says “‘Glorious' is a story about initially losing someone and the grief that comes with that. But over the course of the song it becomes about reminiscing on both the good and bad sides of a partnership, as no relationship is perfect. I chose ‘Glorious' as the title because I wanted to appreciate the good times and the feeling of what could have been”

From writing his first song at 16 to honing his craft at the East London Arts and Music Academy (ELAM), Ethan's dedication is clear. A stand out moment for Ethan was collaborating with trailblazers Chase & Status on their track ‘Hold Your Ground', which has amassed over 8M streams globally. Not only this, but earlier this year Ethan celebrated his 21st Birthday travelling with the band, performing at Creamfields, Boardmasters, Milton Keynes Bowl and more festivals across the UK and Europe whilst sharing the stage with guests including Stormzy. He's also given stellar performances at major events including Parklife Festival and Radio 1's Big Weekend, putting him in fantastic stead to now launch his debut solo career. The future looks bright for Ethan with more music to come and UK & EU shows dates yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Corbyn John Media

Comments