Rising Pop Artist Leonelle Drops New Single 'How to Be Brave'

Directed by Evan Siegal, the "How To Be Brave" visual is intimate.

Breakout pop artist Leonelle releases the emotional new single "How To Be Brave." Raw and unfiltered, the soulful power ballad finds the singer-songwriter-producer grappling with the fallout of a breakup. The release is accompanied by a suitably touching video that reflects on Leonelle's journey as an artist.

"When I'm with him I think about you and all the s you put me through," the Granville, Ohio native sings over melodic beats and soaring strings. "I don't wanna know what you been up to, who you taking home but I still love you." The vulnerable chorus reaches its crescendo as she professes: "I don't know how to be brave." Instead of succumbing to emotion, Leonelle conjures hope and healing as she then looks to the future over the course of the song.

Directed by Evan Siegal, the "How To Be Brave" visual is similarly intimate. In it, the rising hitmaker sits in an empty movie theater and watches herself in home movies that capture her passion for music - a love affair that started when she was just a child. An interview with a childhood bestie kicks things off, followed by early performances. Leonelle soon takes the stage, performing the song in front of the big screen.

"How To Be Brave" follows 2022's "Never Enough" and February's "Human Condition" as the latest stunning glimpse of Leonelle's forthcoming As I Am EP. She started writing the project during the pandemic and found herself funneling a lifetime of emotion into each song. "This project is really just allowing myself full expression of heartbreak, unconditional self-love, self-acceptance and the human condition," the L.A.-based artist says.

With "How To Be Brave," Leonelle unleashes a deeply personal yet hugely relatable anthem that showcases both her vocal prowess and razor-sharp pen - underlining her status as an artist to watch in 2023.

Watch the new music video here:



