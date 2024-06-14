Logic1000 to Release EP 'mother :;~ rebirth' in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In March, Logic1000 — the alias of Berlin-based producer Samantha Poulter — released her long awaited debut album Mother via Therapy / Because Music to widespread acclaim, which included gracing the cover of NME, being named DJ Mag’s Album of the Month, delivering a sensational Crack Mix, Boiler Room session, BBC Radio 1 Future Artists mixtape, and discussing the journey of both motherhood and Mother on NPR’s Weekend Edition.



Logic1000 has followed up with the announcement of mother :;~ rebirth, a new EP which features reworked versions of standout moments from Mother made with special guest collaborators (to be revealed) out on August 7. She also shares the EP’s lead single: “side by side” which features Empress Of.

Speaking of mother :;~ rebirth and the lead track, Poulter says: "This track is the start of my next chapter, rebirth — which is my attempt at exploring this transformational time over the past couple of years. I’m realizing that motherhood, in all its glory, raises a very clean and clear mirror up to you and when you look at its reflection, you see all your flaws, faults and insecurities. You’re completely exposed. This has given me the drive to recreate and transform myself into becoming the absolute best version of myself. This whole idea of recreation is the essence of the record rebirth.



I’ve been a fan of Empress Of for a few years now; she’s an amazing artist with such an incredible voice and I fully respect her drive and determination. She is a powerful woman and artist and so when she said yes to my DM to collaborate, I was so unbelievably excited to see where she would take the song.



Empress Of has managed to perfectly reimagine ‘side by side’ and give it a fresh, new direction. Previously it was purely instrumental, but now with her vocal, it feels like it has reached its final and truest form. Don’t get me wrong, I love the instrumental, but now with the touch of Empress Of, it has climbed to new heights.

I hope you can take a moment to sit with this and enjoy the new life that has been injected into it."



Mother was, at its core, an ambitious and irresistibly melodic 12-track album. Inspired by entering motherhood for the first time, the album featured an array of emerging artists and DJs who reflect Logic1000's mission to bring forth new female talent. Sonically, Mother fused Poulter's love of 90s pop and R&B with hard-hitting club sounds, creating a world worth reveling in.



The album featured singles “Promises (feat. Rochelle Jordan),” which also received the VIP mix treatment, “Grown On Me,” a track The FADER crowned a Song You Need In Your Life, “Self To Blame (Feat. Kayla Blackmon),” which Billboard called “sinewy, gently rising… marrying Y2K R&B and house music,” while “Every Lil (Feat. DJ Plead and MJ Nebreda)” saw praise from KCRW, NYLON, and more.



Poulter was also recently invited to remix Shygirl's “Mute” (listen here), and shared a new episode of her podcast Logic1000 & Helena Star Present: Therapy which featured a conversation with guest Jamz Supernova, listen back and subscribe here. As Logic1000 has a summer full of festivals across the UK and Europe, she'll be stateside for Chicago's ARC Music Festival on August 30, more info available here.

Photo credit: Kasia Kim-Zacharko

