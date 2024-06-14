Luke Bryan Releases 'Mind Of A Country Boy' Song

The song is part of new music from Luke expected later this year.
Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan, who has sold more than 14 million concert tickets during his career, launched the U.S. leg of his “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” in Jacksonville, Florida to a sold out crowd last night. Now, Luke has released the song that inspired the tour name.
“Mind Of A Country Boy” was written by Luke, Ben Hayslip, Dallas Davidson, and Rhett Atkins (The Peach Pickers) and co-produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens. The song is part of new music from Luke expected later this year.
“Every time I get in a room with The Peach Pickers we have so much fun because we have so much in common,” said Luke. “This song not only shows what can run through my mind but also what most us country boys think about on any given day. The girl we love, outdoors, life and not getting above our raising.”
Luke’s “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” features multiple special guests throughout the tour: Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Dillon Carmichael, HunterGirl, Ella Langley, Chase Matthew, Meghan Patrick, Lily Rose, Josh Ross, Alana Springsteen, Zach Top, Vincent Mason, Tucker Wetmore, Dylan Schneider and DJ Rock. The tour boasts two stadium dates this year, Truist Field in Atlanta on August 17 with Bailey Zimmerman, Kameron Marlowe and Chayce Beckham and Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 25 with Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence and Chayce Beckham.
During his career Luke has performed for more than 14 million fans inclusive of his numerous headline tours, “Crash My Playa,” “Luke Bryan: VEGAS” and “Farm Tour.” The tour is produced by Live Nation. Tickets on sale NOW at LukeBryan.com.
|
6/13/2024
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
|
6/14/2024
|
Orange Beach, AL
|
The Wharf Amphitheater
|
6/15/2024
|
Orange Beach, AL
|
The Wharf Amphitheater
|
6/21/2024
|
Endicott, NY
|
En-Joie Golf Course*
|
6/22/2024
|
Bristow, VA
|
Jiffy Lube Live
|
6/23/2024
|
Wildwood, NJ
|
Barefoot Country Music Festival
|
6/27/2024
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
Van Andel Arena
|
6/28/2024
|
Detroit, MI
|
Pine Knob Music Theatre
|
6/29/2024
|
Detroit, MI
|
Pine Knob Music Theatre
|
7/11/2024
|
Bethel, NY
|
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
|
7/12/2024
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Blossom Music Center
|
7/13/2024
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Riverbend Music Center
|
7/18/2024
|
Gilford, NH
|
BankNH Pavilion
|
7/19/2024
|
Gilford, NH
|
BankNH Pavilion
|
7/20/2024
|
Gilford, NH
|
BankNH Pavilion
|
7/26/2024
|
Omaha, NE
|
CHI Health Center Omaha
|
7/27/2024
|
Ridgedale, MO
|
Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
|
7/28/2024
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|
8/1/2024
|
Idaho Falls, ID
|
Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center
|
8/2/2024
|
Nampa, ID
|
Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
|
8/3/2024
|
Geroge, WA
|
Watershed
|
8/8/2024
|
San Diego, CA
|
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|
8/9/2024
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Kia Forum
|
8/10/2024
|
San Bernardino, CA
|
Glen Helen Amphitheater
|
8/15/2024
|
Kansas City, MO
|
T-Mobile Center
|
8/17/2024
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Truist Park
|
8/22/2024
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
Paycom Center
|
8/24/2024
|
Des Moines, IA
|
Wells Fargo Arena
|
8/25/2024
|
Chicago, IL
|
Wrigley Field
|
9/5/2024
|
Somerset, WI
|
Somerset Amphitheater
|
9/7/2024
|
Noblesville, IN
|
Ruoff Music Center
|
9/12/2024
|
West Palm Beach, FL
|
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|
9/14/2024
|
Tampa, FL
|
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
*Not a Live Nation date
for full list of opening acts on each show go to www.lukebryan.com
|
9/20/2024
|
Chesapeake, VA
|
Heritage Park
|
9/21/2024
|
Marshville, NC
|
NC Huggins Store
|
9/26/2024
|
Shelbyville, KY
|
Mulberry Orchard
|
9/27/2024
|
Millersport, OH
|
Miller Family Fun
|
9/28/2024
|
Smithton, PA
|
Cunningham Family Farm
During his career, Luke has amassed a total of 21.3 Billion global streams, 11.5 Million global album sales and 55.3M track sales worldwide. He is the most digital single RIAA certified country artist of all time with 85M digital single units and 16M album certified units for a total of 101M.
He has placed 30 singles at #1 and has accumulated 56 total weeks spent at #1 in his career. He was recently presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange’s 20-year history.
Luke has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters.
Photo Credit: Eder Acevedo
