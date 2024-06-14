Luke Bryan Releases 'Mind Of A Country Boy' Song

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan, who has sold more than 14 million concert tickets during his career, launched the U.S. leg of his “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” in Jacksonville, Florida to a sold out crowd last night. Now, Luke has released the song that inspired the tour name.

“Mind Of A Country Boy” was written by Luke, Ben Hayslip, Dallas Davidson, and Rhett Atkins (The Peach Pickers) and co-produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens. The song is part of new music from Luke expected later this year.

“Every time I get in a room with The Peach Pickers we have so much fun because we have so much in common,” said Luke. “This song not only shows what can run through my mind but also what most us country boys think about on any given day. The girl we love, outdoors, life and not getting above our raising.”

Luke’s “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” features multiple special guests throughout the tour: Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Dillon Carmichael, HunterGirl, Ella Langley, Chase Matthew, Meghan Patrick, Lily Rose, Josh Ross, Alana Springsteen, Zach Top, Vincent Mason, Tucker Wetmore, Dylan Schneider and DJ Rock. The tour boasts two stadium dates this year, Truist Field in Atlanta on August 17 with Bailey Zimmerman, Kameron Marlowe and Chayce Beckham and Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 25 with Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence and Chayce Beckham.

During his career Luke has performed for more than 14 million fans inclusive of his numerous headline tours, “Crash My Playa,” “Luke Bryan: VEGAS” and “Farm Tour.” The tour is produced by Live Nation. Tickets on sale NOW at LukeBryan.com.

Tour Dates

6/13/2024 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 6/14/2024 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater 6/15/2024 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater 6/21/2024 Endicott, NY En-Joie Golf Course* 6/22/2024 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live 6/23/2024 Wildwood, NJ Barefoot Country Music Festival 6/27/2024 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena 6/28/2024 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre 6/29/2024 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre 7/11/2024 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts 7/12/2024 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center 7/13/2024 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center 7/18/2024 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion 7/19/2024 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion 7/20/2024 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion 7/26/2024 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha 7/27/2024 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature Arena 7/28/2024 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 8/1/2024 Idaho Falls, ID Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center 8/2/2024 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater 8/3/2024 Geroge, WA Watershed 8/8/2024 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre 8/9/2024 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum 8/10/2024 San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Amphitheater 8/15/2024 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center 8/17/2024 Atlanta, GA Truist Park 8/22/2024 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center 8/24/2024 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena 8/25/2024 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field 9/5/2024 Somerset, WI Somerset Amphitheater 9/7/2024 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center 9/12/2024 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre 9/14/2024 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

*Not a Live Nation date

for full list of opening acts on each show go to www.lukebryan.com

Farm Tour Schedule

9/20/2024 Chesapeake, VA Heritage Park 9/21/2024 Marshville, NC NC Huggins Store 9/26/2024 Shelbyville, KY Mulberry Orchard 9/27/2024 Millersport, OH Miller Family Fun 9/28/2024 Smithton, PA Cunningham Family Farm

About Luke Bryan

During his career, Luke has amassed a total of 21.3 Billion global streams, 11.5 Million global album sales and 55.3M track sales worldwide. He is the most digital single RIAA certified country artist of all time with 85M digital single units and 16M album certified units for a total of 101M.

He has placed 30 singles at #1 and has accumulated 56 total weeks spent at #1 in his career. He was recently presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange’s 20-year history.

Luke has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters.

Photo Credit: Eder Acevedo

