Delilah Montagu Shares Highly Anticipated EP 'The Bird'

The London-via-LA pop singer and songwriter Delilah Montagu has shared her highly anticipated EP The Bird, illuminating her sophisticated, harmony-strewn synthesis of classic songwriting and alt-pop peculiarity. While she’s best known for lending her voice on GRAMMY-winning, chart-topping features — Fred again..’s “Delilah (Pull Me Out Of This)” and “Drive” with Black Coffee and David Guetta — The Bird manifests that “it’s time to know Delilah solo as a soulful, pop-sensible songwriter” (NYLON).



The first in a series of upcoming releases, The Bird showcases Delilah Montagu’s pairing of vulnerable reckonings and symphonic, sumptuous soundworlds. It’s the careful culmination of Delilah’s unique musical journey, a refinement of perspective from an artist whose speedy rise to fame required a recalibration of artistic intent. Whether elegiac or beguiling in feeling, the EP proves that Delilah possesses a stunning songwriting vision that is all her own.



Of today's release, Delilah says: “The bird kind of sums up all of the songs on the EP for me — talking about freedom and nature and exploitation. What better metaphor to use for that than a bird.”



“Coffee” was the first glimpse of the EP, a “gorgeous and intimate” (Billboard) song that BBC Radio 1 featured as their Introducing Track Of The Week. The “must-listen” (Notion) “Without Words” followed, leaning fully into an economical but imagistic style that falls somewhere between Paul Simon and Lorde as Delilah sketches a narrative of a runaway romance in Mexico City. Most recently from The Bird was “Orange,” a patiently unfolding benediction that finds peace and closure in a mismatched relationship, its gentle momentum building to show "the songwriter’s signature blend of minimalist instrumentals and neo-soul falsetto” (FLOOD).



With over 2.9 million monthly Spotify listeners, Delilah is stepping out elsewhere as well; appearing on the cover of Notion magazine and starring in a Bulgari campaign alongside DJ and artist Anyma, with whom she collaborated on a track titled “After Love” — watch the live performance in Seoul, Korea here. Delilah also headlined LA’s Moroccan Lounge last night in celebration of The Bird.

Photo by Iana Tokarchuk

