Say Lou Lou Share New Track 'Above Love'

The critically acclaimed duo Say Lou Lou - composed of twins Elektra and Miranda Kilbey - share their new song “Above Love.” With a groove-laden baseline, spacey production, and the recognizable layered vocals from the duo, “Above Love” is a James Bond-esque earworm about the inescapable human need for love. The track was produced by Eli Hirsch (courtship., Suki Waterhouse), mixed by Blue May (Blood Orange, Kano, Joy Crookes, Ghetts, Sudan Archives) and mastered by Joe Laporta (Miley Cyrus, David Bowie, Solange, Laufey, Björk)

The twins reflected on the tracks origin, “To think we stand above the most human want and desire to be loved; Elektra had just seen Bradley Cooper’s film ‘Maestro,’ and there was one scene that stuck with her (arguably the best one in the movie) - Carey Mulligan’s character is having lunch with Sarah Silverman’s, and when talking about her husband says, “let’s not make excuses, he didn’t fail me, it’s my own arrogance to think I could survive on what he could give.” What a perfectly articulate way to put it! To realize one’s own culpability in staying with someone we knew from day one wouldn’t be able to meet one’s need.”

The new song comes on the heels of Say Lou Lou’s first project in five years, their Dust, Pt. 1 EP, where the duo delve into dreamy indie aesthetics with opulent production and velvety vocals detailing their past five years into an introspective escape for all. As founders and leaders in the space of gloomy indie pop, the sisters’ Dust, Pt. 1 is a new gold standard for the genre.

Their new batch of music was built following different creative pursuits by the twins, as Elektra was filming her AppleTV+ show abroad, Miranda was working on a screenplay, creative directing and producing for several tv projects. After this physical and creative separation (and a few other life changes and intense break-ups), Say Lou Lou was reborn in the form of Dust, Pt. 1. “Distance makes the heart grow fonder -- of each other and music!” the twins reflected.

Outside of music, Elektra and Miranda are continuously at the forefront of fashion. Over the last decade, they’ve fronted high profile fashion campaigns, like Gucci and Calvin Klein, and collaborated with many influential photographers and tastemakers.

Photo Credit Angelina Mamoun-Bergenwall

