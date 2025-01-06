Rip Gerber Sets Release of Debut Single 'Three-Chord Town'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music has been the constant rhythm of Rip Gerber’s life, whose lifelong dedication to music has culminated in his heartfelt debut single release at age 62, titled “Three-Chord Town.” Set to drop on January 15 along with an official music video, “‘Three-Chord Town’ is a deeply personal yet universally resonant anthem about love lost, life reclaimed, and the emotional baggage we carry forward,” shares Gerber. Pre-save/pre-add the track here.

Gerber continues, “Written in the wake of my 28-year marriage ending, the song channels my journey from heartbreak to resilience, blending raw honesty with humor and a dash of irony. It found its voice on a Steinway piano — ironically gifted by my ex-wife — and was inspired by a creatively charged weekend in the Bay Area and late-night songs with a fellow divorcee. Featuring poignant lyrics and a heartfelt ‘Gimmies Choir’ led by my son, the track captures the bittersweet aftermath of life’s upheavals and the enduring dream of starting anew. At its core, ‘Three-Chord Town’ is as much about finding closure as it is about finding yourself.”

The song is not just a personal milestone but a testament to resilience and the transformative power of creativity. Releasing music at 62 brings both challenges and advantages, yet his life experience infuses the music with authenticity. Overcoming his own anxieties and fears of vulnerability, he shares his music to inspire others to express their deepest emotions and find meaning in life’s ups and downs. “The biggest hurdle was my own anxiety — wondering if I could meet my expectations,” Gerber says. His themes of gratitude and forgiveness serve as daily mantras, encouraging listeners to cherish and communicate their feelings openly.

Life took a dramatic turn for Gerber in 2020 when having to face a series of personal tragedies, including the loss of his father, the end of a 28-year marriage, his job, and his health during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. At 58, feeling broken and alone, he moved to Nashville, seeking solace and a fresh start. It was here that Gerber turned to his music as a form of therapy, transforming his pain into powerful songs that captured his journey through grief, loss, and eventual healing. “My songs became my therapy and saved me from myself,” Gerber says. “Sitting in that loneliness, I realized music wasn’t just an escape — it was my lifeline.”

Born into a family with rich musical roots — his great-great-grandfather invented the euphonium and his father played the Hammond organ at gatherings — Gerber’s love for music ignited at the tender age of five when he began playing the piano. His early performances, including a recital at the prestigious Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., laid the foundation for a deep-seated musical legacy.

Despite his early immersion in music, Gerber pursued a diverse career path to support himself and his education. He held positions as an analyst at the CIA, worked in manufacturing at a Firestone factory, and built a successful career in the tech industry in Silicon Valley. During this time, he also fronted Bay Area cover bands, performing at charity events and honing his skills in songwriting, though he kept his original compositions private. “For decades, I wrote quietly, but I never shared my songs with anyone,” he admits.

Rip Gerber’s journey is one of unwavering passion, profound loss, and ultimate redemption through music. His story and his songs bridge hearts, offering unity and healing to all who listen. As he continues to evolve as an artist, Gerber remains committed to sharing his gift with the world, proving that it’s never too late to follow one’s true calling and make a meaningful impact through art. “Music is a gift, and gifts are meant to be shared — unconditionally,” Gerber concludes. Rip Gerber’s music is more than a debut — it’s a bridge between hearts, a tribute to the power of reinventing at any age, and an open invitation to heal together.

Photo Credit: Annie Barnett Photography

Comments