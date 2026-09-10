Rio Da Yung OG to Release THE WORLD IS YOURS Album

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Flint's own platinum-selling rap heavyweight Rio Da Yung OG has officially revealed the tracklist for his highly anticipated album, THE WORLD IS YOURS, dropping this Friday, September 11th via M.I.N.E. Ent. / EMPIRE. The expansive 22-track body of work features a star-studded cast of collaborators, including Veeze, Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, Tierra Whack, Monaleo, Rylo Rodriguez, YN JAY, Lil Yee, and Judah Weston.

Recorded primarily while on the road during his current 26-date World Is M.I.N.E. Tour, THE WORLD IS YOURS captures Rio's relentless work ethic and momentum. The project delivers his signature razor-sharp punchlines, dark humor, and unvarnished storytelling while highlighting his artistic evolution. The album sets the stage with the lead single 'Finna Drop (Tour),' accompanied by a tour-life visual. During a recent trip to New York, Rio connected with Judah Weston to record 'Rocks Off,' a standout cut that earned a last-minute spot on the final tracklist.

This release continues Rio's return following his release from federal prison in 2024. Building on the momentum of his two 2025 projects, Rio Free and F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I'm Not Through), Rio has solidified his status as a central pillar of Michigan hip-hop while rapidly expanding his footprint on a global scale.

Boasting over 3 billion career streams, multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, and a Platinum plaque for his anthem 'Legendary,' Rio steps into this new chapter at the top of his game. THE WORLD IS YOURS stands as a testament to an artist who built a distinct sound entirely on his own terms.

THE WORLD IS YOURS officially drops September 11th via M.I.N.E. Ent. / EMPIRE.

Tracklist

1. Be Like Me

2. Superstar ft. Veeze

3. Lemme Guess

4. Laced Blunts ft. Trippie Redd

5. Lost My Voice

6. Canal St.

7. Easter Pink ft. Rylo Rodriguez

8. 100% Alcohol

9. Kiss You ft. Lil Yee

10. Milwaukee Bucks

11. Finna Drop (Tour)

12. Rocks Off ft. Judah Weston

13. New York Minute ft. YN JAY

14. Work Different

15. Crooked Elbow ft. Lil Yachty & Tierra Whack

16. Peach Nehi

17. Kinda Anxious

18. Not The Best Liar

19. Get It Back / Zoom Meeting

20. Who Did The Body ft. Monaleo

21. Douche Bag

22. Okay Wit Dat

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