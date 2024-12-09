Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band to Embark on Spring Tour

Stops include Radio City Music Hall in New York City, The Mann in Philadelphia, and Wolf Trap in Vienna VA.
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band have announced new tour dates beginning June 12, 2025 in Bridgeport CT, with stops at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, The Mann in Philadelphia and Wolf Trap in Vienna VA, as well as one show in Alabama, three shows in Florida and two in North Carolina.
The All Starr Band lineup remains the same and features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette as well as Buck Johnson on keyboards.
“I am happy to announce these new All Starr shows in June,” said Ringo. “I absolutely love playing live and I love this band. It’s been so great playing with these guys, I just want to keep this line up going and that’s why I haven’t changed the All Starrs in a while. So here we go again, and we look forward to seeing you on the road this Spring.”
June 12 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
June 13 New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall
June 15 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
June 17 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
June 18 Greensboro, NC - Tanger Center
June 20 Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
June 21 Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound
June 22 St Augustine, FL - The St Augustine Amphitheater
June 24 Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
June 25 Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
Prior to these shows Ringo will be releasing his second Country album, Look Up, on January 10, 2025. Produced and co-written by T Bone Burnett, this stunning collection features 11 original songs, recorded this year in Nashville and Los Angeles. Look Up is Ringo’s first country album in more than 50 years and his first full-length album since 2019.
Throughout his career he has received nine GRAMMY® Awards and has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- first as a Beatle and then as solo artist. Between 1970 and 2023, Ringo has released 20 solo studio records and 4 consecutive EPs in 2020, 2021 and 2023. He has acted in over 15 films, received an Academy Award®, and has been nominated as an actor for an Emmy®. Ringo has published 8 books; had a stint as a male fashion model, and that same year went behind the lens as the photographer for some Foo Fighters PR photos. Ringo is also a visual artist and has had numerous exhibitions of his work and his “Peace Sculpture” is on permanent display in the Beverly Hills Park. In 2008 Ringo began dedicating his July 7 birthday to promoting Peace and Love and the movement has grown to include events all over the planet and into the stars with support from NASA. In 2018, Ringo was knighted and in 2019 and celebrated 30 years of touring with his All Starr Bands with a commemorative show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (note: 2025 marks 36 years touring with his All Starr Bands). In 2022 Ringo received an honorary degree as a Doctor of Music from Berklee College of Music and earlier he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame with the Joe Chambers Musicians Legacy Award.
Photo credit: Scott Robert Ritchie
Videos