Rico Nasty Returns with New Album 'LETHAL,' Shares Single 'TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)'

Rico Nasty returns with the announcement of a new studio album, LETHAL due out May 16th on Fueled by Ramen (Atlantic Music Group). To mark the occasion she has dropped the first single - a rap rock banger titled “TEETHSUCKER (YEA3X).”

Always the rap world’s biggest rock star, Rico Nasty is known for her own particular brand of rage-rap and for her outrageous on-stage, online, volume-up persona. But as she grew up, she started to feel trapped by the character she created. LETHAL is a reckoning of who Rico is at 27 with the trap-pop teen persona she created more than a decade ago. Executive produced by GRAMMY nominated producer Imad Royal, the album still features all the hallmarks of a Rico Nasty record - female rage, heavy guitars, humor - but there are also notes of femininity, introspection and a more complex framing of all the angles of Rico - the performer, the mother, the adult.

LETHAL is Rico Nasty’s third studio album following her debut album, Nightmare Vacation and her 2022 follow-up to Las Ruinas. She began writing songs as a teenager in Washington D.C., quickly becoming a YouTube and Soundcloud star. In addition to her three full length albums, she’s released two EP’s and seven mix-tapes along with countless singles and collaborations with a veritable “whose who” of music stars including Doechii, Megan Thee Stallion, Denzel Curry, Schoolboy Q, ASAP Ferg, Lil Yachty, Gucci Mane, Kali Uchis, Don Toliver, Dylan Brady, Kenny Beats, Flo Milli, 100 Gecs and more. Rico Nasty was named as part of the 2018 XXL Freshman Class and skyrocketed to fame with her breakout hit “Smack A Bitch.” Since then she’s appeared on numerous film and television soundtracks and in multiple brand campaigns along with appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Tiny Desk and more.

