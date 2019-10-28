Ricky Remedy Drops 'Sometimes Featuring New Jersey MC TITUS

Miami producer Ricky Remedy lays down a melodic earworm in "Sometimes," featuring rap/sung vocals by rising New Jersey MC TITUS.



"Sometimes" is the second single from Remedy's forthcoming hip hop focused EP, Over The Counter, due out soon on Dim Mak. It follows September's colorful single "Body Bag," featuring guest verses from Smokepurpp and Zay27. Unsure of where his relationships stand and who he can trust, "Sometimes" sees TITUS spiral deep into his thoughts. Filmed in downtown Los Angeles, the No Jumper-premiered music video brings this storyline to life as viewers follow TITUS on his contemplative journey.



Ricky Remedy is a highly sought-after producer who has been working with A-list rappers since he was young. As a teenager in the late 2000s, he produced for the likes of Diddy, Travis Scott, and French Montana among others of hip hop's elite. Fusing the sounds of his youth with today's dance music, Remedy has evolved into a singular artist with a melting pot of sonic influences that fuel his cross-genre productions. His unrelenting work ethic has led to collaborations with tastemakers as wide as Usain Bolt, Steve Aoki, Diplo, Skrillex, and Lil Yachty.

Adding vocals to "Sometimes" is New Jersey-based TITUS, who previously collaborated with Remedy on "All Time High." With influences based in trap, hip-hop and dance, the versatile rapper-crooner has voiced powerful originals and exciting collaborations with Jay Pharoah, Afrojack, Riot Ten, FIGHT CLVB, Crankdat, and many more. The talented up-and-comer has also bagged a pair of viral hits over the past few years with Convex's "Imjussayin" and "Pull Up (Evan Giia)" alongside Memba. The strength of original singles like "Faze" led HotNewHipHop to proclaim that, "TITUS is a name you should start getting familiar with right now."

