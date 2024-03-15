Ricky Montgomery Unveils Nostalgic New Single 'Unknown Phantom'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakout alt-pop artist Ricky Montgomery shares new single “Unknown Phantom” today via Warner Records.

Leaning into nineties alternative rock influences, he stretches the scope of his sound once again, pairing hummable melodies with an electric guitar-boosted chorus awash in dreamy, distorted fuzz. The track follows the release of recent single “It's Ok To Cry,” paving the way for more music to come very soon. Listen to “Unknown Phantom” HERE.

About the track, Ricky says, "We wrote ‘Unknown Phantom' on Halloween after my producer Tommy's stepson walked into the studio wearing a costume with these red glowing eyes and scared me to death. It got us thinking about Halloween parties we had gone to as kids, and our early crushes and childhood memories in general. It all came together in just a few hours, and was instantly one of my favorite songs I've ever worked on."

Meanwhile, Ricky is in the midst of his biggest North America headline tour yet—"The Rick Tour: Another Rick in the Wall”. He'll cap off the 25+ date North American run with a sold-out show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 23rd before hopping across the pond for shows throughout the UK/Europe, Singapore, and Australia. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below, and purchase tickets at rickymontgomery.com/#tour.

With 2 billion streams and 8 billion TikTok views, Ricky continues to foster his devoted young fanbase that hangs onto every word of his sunny, soul-searching alt-pop about life in all its messy and mundane glory. The recent release of his major label debut album Rick incited unanimous praise from fans and critics alike, with WONDERLAND promising, “this album is set to be a defining chapter in the career of Montgomery, fully coming into his own as an artist with depth, character and presence.”

Billboard raved, “The listener can't help but pay attention to Montgomery” and FAULT Magazine professed, “The album is a soul-searching journey through life's trials and triumphs, woven together by Montgomery's eloquent songwriting skills, sometimes whimsical narratives and always emotive storytelling.” Listen to Rick HERE, and purchase physical formats of Rick HERE, including vinyl, CD, and cassette.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

3/15 Vancouver, BC Vogue

3/16 Seattle, WA Showbox Market (SOLD OUT!)

3/17 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom (SOLD OUT!)

3/19 San Francisco, CA Regency (SOLD OUT!)

3/22 San Diego, CA SOMA (LOW TIX!)

3/23 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern (SOLD OUT!)

4/6 Dublin, IR Academy Green Room (SOLD OUT!)

4/8 Glasgow, UK SWG3 Studio Warehouse (SOLD OUT!)

4/9 Manchester, UK Gorilla (SOLD OUT!)

4/10 London, UK Electric Ballroom (SOLD OUT!)

4/12 Paris, FR La Maroquinerie (SOLD OUT!)

4/13 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg OZ (SOLD OUT!)

4/14 Cologne, Germany Luxor (SOLD OUT!)

5/24 Singapore Pasir Panjang Power Station Block A (LOW TIX!)

5/29 Melbourne, VIC Max Watts*

5/31 Sydney, NSW Metro Theatre*

6/1 Brisbane, QLD The Triffid*

*On-sale today at 12pm local time

Photo credit: Haley Appell