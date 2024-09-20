Gwen Stefani Releases New Single 'Somebody Else's' Ahead of Fifth Studio Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Global superstar Gwen Stefani releases her new single "Somebody Else's," an upbeat, guitar-driven track. Mixing together new wave flare and ’70s soft rock energy, the song arrives alongside the news that Stefani's fifth solo album, entitled Bouquet, will be coming out on November 15.

On Monday, September 30, Stefani will join Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a debut performance of "Somebody Else's". Pre-order Bouquet HERE.

Stefani recorded "Somebody Else's" backed by a full live band at Smoakstack Studios with award-winning producer Scott Hendricks. It's the same crew she worked with on the rest of Bouquet. The new single is an outlier in that it looks back, but only long enough to take stock of the present.

The insight, vulnerability, confidence, and raw honesty that Stefani displays— not to mention the timelessness of the music — may offer a hint of what's to come. Of course, Stefani's ability to keep us guessing has been a large part of her staying power and perennial appeal.

A three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, Stefani has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, and frontwoman of No Doubt, and as a multi-platinum solo artist, among numerous other accomplishments. To date, she’s sold more than 60 million units worldwide. Her 2015 solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She also previously spent seven seasons as a coach on the Emmy®-winning NBC series The Voice — and returns for an eighth on September 23.

Photo credit: Ellen Von Unwerth

